KEEPING UP WITH THE AUD This Week Features Brian Skerry And Joan Curto and More!

Although the Auditorium Theatre community can't be together in person at the moment, the theatre's board and staff are still devoted to connecting with Chicago and beyond.

Through #AudTalk and At Home With the Auditorium, viewers get a chance to discover the theatre's history, see performers in action from their own homes, learn about the theatre's initiatives to make the arts more accessible to all, and hear from members of Chicago's arts and culture community.

This week, dive into a conversation between National Geographic Live speaker Brian Skerry, the acclaimed underwater photographer and explorer, and Dr. Steven Kessel, Director of Marine Research at the Shedd Aquarium. Skerry and Kessel will discuss their work with sharks, their favorite marine creatures, and the importance of ocean conservation.

Chicago cabaret singer Joan Curto has honored icons such as Stephen Sondheim, Ella Fitzgerald, Lena Horne, and Cole Porter on the Auditorium Theatre stage. On May 24, Curto - with accompaniment by pianist and vocalist Beckie Menzie (from an appropriate and safe distance, of course!) - brings the music of these legends into your home as she looks back on the performances she's directed and produced at the Auditorium Theatre.

Auditorium Theatre's Facebook (#AudTalk episodes may also be found on YouTube, SoundCloud, and Apple Podcasts. At Home With the Auditorium performances are also posted on YouTube and Instagram.)

Wednesday, May 20 @ 6PM (#AudTalk with Brian Skerry and Dr. Steven Kessel)

Sunday, May 24 @ 6PM (At Home With the Auditorium with Joan Curto) Next week: Deb Clapp, Executive Director of the League of Chicago Theatres, joins the Auditorium Theatre for the May 27 episode of #AudTalk.

