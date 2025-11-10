Justin Purcell to Return to Chicago Magic Lounge with New Show MAGIC IS PEOPLE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago Magic Lounge will present the debut of Magic is People, a new one-man show by founding company member and audience favorite Justin Purcell. Following his successful Artist-in-Residence run of An Honest Living in 2023, Purcell returns to the Harry Blackstone Cabaret Wednesdays at 7:00pm, January 7 – March 25, 2026. A press performance will take place on January 14, 2026. Tickets are priced $42 (Standard) and $47.50 (Front Row), plus a $4.75 ticket fee.

Experience the magic of connection in Magic is People, a show that blurs the line between performer and audience. Inspired by legendary Chicago magician Matt Schulien’s belief that “magic is people,” Justin draws from his years performing in Chicago bars to create an intimate, interactive evening where the audience isn’t just watching magic—they’re part of it. Named Chicago’s “Best Bar Magician” by Chicago Magazine for performing “with the aplomb of a ringmaster and the flair of a standup comedian,” Justin combines dry wit, sleight-of-hand, and a deep understanding of audience dynamics for a show that’s as personal as it is impossible.

Each evening begins with close-up magic performed right at your table by Chicago Magic Lounge’s talented house magicians. Between visits, guests can socialize, enjoy incredible craft cocktails and small plates, and take in the vintage ambiance of the Harry Blackstone Cabaret.

About Justin Purcell

Inspired by an “I Can Read!” book called Spooky Tricks, Justin Purcell began conjuring at an early age and started performing magic professionally at sixteen. Purcell is a founding company member of the Chicago Magic Lounge, where he is a House Magician and frequent headliner. In 2023, he completed a successful Artist-in-Residence run of his show An Honest Living. He has performed at the World Famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, CA, along with countless private and corporate engagements, and serves as the resident bar magician at Logan Arcade. Outside of magic, Justin plays drums for the feminist punk band The Cell Phones and has studied improv at the iO Training Center and The Second City Conservatory.

The Chicago Magic Lounge is also pleased to announce its slate of programming for the 2025 holiday season. Join CML through New Year’s Eve for unforgettable evenings of magical merriment, mind-bending mystery, sleight of hand, and close-up wonder.

The 2025 Holiday Lineup Includes:

Holiday Week

Chicago Magic Lounge presents a week of The Signature Show between Christmas and New Year’s Eve.



The Holiday week schedule for The Signature Show is as follows:

December 26 – December 30 at 7pm

December 28 at 4pm

December 26 - 27 at 10pm

Tickets: Front Row $90 - $98, Premium Main Floor (main floor banquette and main floor cabaret) $80.00 – $90.00, Standard (rail and elevated banquette) $70 - $80, Mezzanine $60.00 – 65.00.

New Year’s Eve

Wednesday, December 31 at 7pm and 10pm

Tickets: Mezz $85-95.00, Rail / Elevated Banquette $95-105, Main Floor Cabaret / Main Floor Banquette $105-120, Front Row $120-135

Bid adieu to 2025 at the Chicago Magic Lounge! The evening starts with close-up magic performed right at your cabaret table by our talented house magicians. In between visits, you will have time to socialize with your party and order from our full-service bar and kitchen. Table magic is followed by a 60-minute stage show.

Enjoy a special performance of The Signature Show at 7pm and be home in time for the ball drop or join us for The New Year's Eve Show at 10pm, including a countdown to midnight, a Champagne toast, and a commemorative champagne flute.

Also Happening at Chicago Magic Lounge

The Close-Up Show

Mondays at 7:00pm

Tickets: General Admission $35

The Showcase

Tuesdays at 7:00pm

Tickets: Standard: $37.50; Front Row: $42

Artist-in-Residence Series

Walter King, Jr.’s Diary of a Black Illusionist

Wednesdays at 7:00pm through December 17, 2025

Tickets: Standard: $42.50; Front Row: $47.50

The Spellbinder returns! Diary of a Black Illusionist is back by popular demand. Diary of a Black Illusionist combines magic and heartfelt storytelling, inspired by the vibrant energy of Chicago's urban scene. Join Walter King, Jr.as he brings his personal diary to life on stage, sharing entries addressed to his father and revealing how his West Side roots influenced his unique blend of hip-hop dance, music, theater, and mind-bending magic. King's career spans the epic dance clubs of 1980s Chicago, the grand stages of Las Vegas, viral fame, and international renown with millions of views on social media.

The Signature Show

Thursdays-Sundays at 7:00pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 10pm, Sundays at 4pm starting May 11th

Tickets: Front Row $89.50 - $96, Premium Main Floor (main floor banquette and main floor cabaret) $76.00 – $82.50, Standard (rail and elevated banquette) $68.50 - $75, Mezzanine $55.00 – 61.50.