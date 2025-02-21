Josh Strickland Returns to Direct TARZAN For Olney Central College Theater's 50th Anniversary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway's original Tarzan is taking on a new role-this time behind the scenes. Josh Strickland, who first soared above the Broadway stage in 2006 in Disney's Tarzan, is returning to the jungle, but now as the guest director for Olney Central College Theater's 50th-anniversary production of Tarzan.

This marks Strickland's directorial debut, a new chapter in his already accomplished career. Strickland has an extensive performance background, including starring in Peepshow at Planet Hollywood and Vegas! The Show, as well as appearing internationally in Disney's Broadway Hits and the Emmy-winning concert at Royal Albert Hall (streaming on Disney+), and most recently performing in Disney World at Epcot's Festival of the Arts, celebrating 30 years of Disney on Broadway. His work in television, notably on E!'s Holly's World, also expanded his reach beyond the stage, but Tarzan has remained a defining chapter in his career.

"This story and this character have shaped my career in ways I could only have dreamed of, and to be able to use 20 years of experience in the business to now look at this story from a director's point of view is something I am very excited about," says Strickland.

Not only did the role of Tarzan play a pivotal role in Strickland's career, but he also connected with the character on a very personal level. "The story of Tarzan means so much in so many different ways," he says. "Tarzan was adopted by the apes. Being adopted myself, I have really connected with Tarzan on a deeper level. When Tarzan debuted in 2006, I had not met my birth mother. Now, having met her, the journey of Tarzan is complete. I am personally able to tell this story in a much different way."

Olney Central College Theater's production of Tarzan will be its largest production to date. As the first theatrical production of its 50th anniversary season, OCC Theater wanted to make sure it was unforgettable. Strickland's direction is expected to infuse the production with authenticity and expertise, creating a fresh yet familiar take on the beloved musical.

"Strickland brings a wealth of experience and passion to the production. His involvement brings something truly special to this season," says Olney Central College Theater producer Jon Wright. "To have the original Tarzan leading the way as director is an incredible honor. Not only will our cast and crew members learn from him, but his unique perspective and connection to the story will touch our audiences in an extraordinary way."

This milestone production of Disney's Tarzan will not only honor Olney Central College Theater's legacy, but it will also introduce a new chapter for Strickland as the director. For Strickland, this return to the beloved production is more than just a new role-it's a homecoming. Audiences can expect an unforgettable theatrical experience filled with adventure and the spirit of Tarzan like never before.

Strickland's directorial debut of OCC Theater's Tarzan will open on March 21st.

Comments