Jennifer Lynn & The Groove Revival Ignite the Stage with RETROGRADE: THE SPIRIT OF 70S ROCK RETURNS

Jennifer Lynn & The Groove Revival bring their critically acclaimed live show, "Retrograde: The Spirit of 70s Rock Returns," to the Raue Center For The Arts on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 7:30 pm.

Jennifer Lynn & The Groove Revival, a Billboard charting Blues Rock band, have captivated audiences since their official debut in 2021 with the EP "Nothing Holding Me Down." Their meteoric rise includes reaching #4 on the Billboard Blues chart and receiving seven nominations for the Independent Blues Music Awards. With a powerful blend of original music and iconic covers, the band channels the spirit of rock legends such as The Rolling Stones, Janis Joplin, Led Zeppelin, and Heart, while infusing it with a modern twist.

“Retrograde isn't just a concert; it's a celebration of the music that shaped our lives,” says Jennifer Lyn. “We're thrilled to bring this experience to the Raue Center and invite everyone to feel the passion and power of 70s rock.”

Attendees can expect an evening filled with soulful solos and roaring anthems that evoke the timeless spirit of the era. From Led Zeppelin's thunderous riffs to Janis Joplin's raw power, this performance is a must-see for anyone who appreciates live music.

Concert-goers have praised the band's previous performances, with Gary from Fargo exclaiming, “The vocals, the guitars, the keyboards, the drums—all of jaw-dropping excellence. This band could draw a crowd in any major city.” Kris from Moorhead added, “We LOVED this concert. We're looking forward to the next show!”

Tickets start at $40 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

