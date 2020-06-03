Jeff Awards Postpone 47th Annual Ceremony

The 2020 Non-Equity Jeff Awards program has been postponed. Originally scheduled as a virtual gathering for Monday, June 8, the organization that promotes and recognizes theater excellence has joined other arts industry groups to pause events during this time of unrest throughout the country. Plans for rescheduling will be announced at a later date to celebrate productions of the 2019-2020 season.



The Jeff Awards stand with our colleagues in the Chicago theater community struggling through the impact of COVID-19 and the rising voices calling for an end to racial injustice. We support and promote inclusivity in the arts, business and everyday life. As the storytellers, we know what an important role theater plays in bringing diverse perspectives to life and helping people better understand each other's journeys. Black lives and opportunity, and those of all people of color, matter.



To keep hearts and minds open to the best possibilities for our world, we must continue to listen and learn from the experiences of others. And when we do see injustice, we must speak up to ensure those stories are told. We stand in solidarity with the theater community as they engage audiences and challenge our thinking on these and other important topics.

