Jazz Artist Tammy McCann And Musicians Return To Nichols Concert Hall With A JAZZ CHRISTMAS, December 16

'A Jazz Christmas' will be packed with great jazz enhanced by the charismatic presence of Tammy McCann.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

To celebrate the holidays, the Music Institute of Chicago presents jazz vocalist and Artist-in-Residence Tammy McCann performing “A Jazz Christmas,” Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue in downtown Evanston.
 
For this program, McCann assembles an all-star ensemble, including Fareed Haque, guitar; Tom Vaitsas, piano; Sam Jewell, drums; John Sutton, bass; the TRIIO quartet; and a lush string orchestra, led by Music Institute Conductor-in-Residence Jim Setapen, with string arrangements by Arcoiris Sandoval. Audiences will experience a bluesy, soulful journey through Christmas classics and seasonal favorites, including “What Are You Doing New Year's Eve,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Let It Snow,” and more.
 
Music Institute President Mark George said, “‘A Jazz Christmas' will be packed with great jazz enhanced by the charismatic presence of Tammy McCann. This show is the perfect way to escape the holiday madness for a couple of hours.”
 
For more information, visit nicholsconcerthall.org

Noted architect Solon S. Beman designed the architecturally and acoustically magnificent First Church of Christ, Scientist, located at 1490 Chicago Avenue in Evanston, in 1912. In 2003, the building was sensitively restored to become Nichols Concert Hall, a state-of-the-art, 550-seat performance space and music education destination, easily accessible to numerous restaurants, on-street and metered parking, and the Davis Street CTA and Metra stations. The converted building, featuring a fully restored, 1914 E. M. Skinner pipe organ, received the Richard H. Driehaus Award for best adaptive use by the Landmarks Preservation Council of Illinois. Each year Nichols Concert Hall reaches approximately 15,000 people and hosts a world-class chamber music series, workshops and master classes, student recitals, and special events.
 
The Music Institute of Chicago leads people toward a lifelong engagement with music through unparalleled teaching, exceptional performances, and valuable service initiatives that educate, inspire, and build strong, healthy communities. Since its founding in 1931, the Music Institute's commitment to innovation, access, and excellence has served as an important community resource and helps to ensure music is available to everyone. Each year, the Music Institute provides personalized music instruction to more than 1,500 students, regardless of age, level of experience, or financial means, across eight Community Music School locations in Chicago, Downers Grove, Evanston, Lake Bluff, Lake Forest, and Winnetka, as well as online. In addition, the Music Institute brings music education, arts curriculum integration, professional development, and music performance and engagement opportunities to thousands in the Chicago area; offers scholarship opportunities to students in its Community School and its Academy, a nationally recognized training center for highly gifted pre-college pianists and string players; and welcomes more than 15,000 visitors annually for performances, master classes, and special events at Nichols Concert Hall.  
 
The Music Institute of Chicago is grateful for the support of these annual institutional supporters: Thomas W. Dower Foundation, Paul Galvin Memorial Foundation, John R. Halligan Charitable Fund, The Irving Harris Foundation, ITW, The Neguanee Foundation, John D. & Alexandra C. Nichols Family Foundation, Northern Trust, Sargent Family Foundation, and many others. We acknowledge the generous support of the Highland Park Community Foundation and the Evanston Arts Council, a city agency supported by the City of Evanston; the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency; and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
 
All programming is subject to change. For information, visit musicinst.org.  

Tammy McCann's “A Jazz Christmas”

 

Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 
1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston.
Tickets are $60 preferred, $40 standard, and $30 value
and are available at nicholsconcerthall.org
or by phone at 847.448.8326.
Livestream viewing is available at $49 for the season,
$15 per event at nichols-concert-hall.ticketleap.com.
All programming is subject to change.






