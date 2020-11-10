Irvine Barclay Theatre Presents Manuel Cinema's CHRISTMAS CAROL

The show will be presented on Saturday, December 5 at 5pm and Sunday, December 6 at 1pm.

Chicago's Emmy Award-winning Manual Cinema takes on Charles Dickens's holiday classic with a visually inventive adaptation made to broadcast directly to your home. In signature Manual Cinema fashion, hundreds of paper puppets, live actors, miniatures, silhouettes, and an original score, will come together in a live performance to tell an imaginative re-invention of this cherished holiday classic.

An avowed holiday skeptic, Aunt Trudy has been recruited to channel her late husband Joe's famous Christmas cheer. From the isolation of her Chicago apartment, she reconstructs his annual Christmas Carol puppet show-over a Zoom call-while the family celebrates Christmas Eve under lockdown. But as Trudy becomes more absorbed in her own version of the story, the puppets take on a life of their own, and the family's call transforms into a stunning cinematic adaptation of Dickens's classic ghost story.

Saturday, December 5 at 5pm

Sunday, December 6 at 1pm

Presented by Virtual Events @theBarclay

Buy Tickets: https://www.thebarclay.org/buy-tickets/2020-2021-season-events/manual-cinemas-christmas-carol.html

