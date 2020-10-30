Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Interrobang Theatre Project Launches Eleventh Season with THE SPIN

Article Pixel

Written and directed by Spenser Davis, The Spin runs October 30 – November 22, 2020.

Oct. 30, 2020  
Interrobang Theatre Project Launches Eleventh Season with THE SPIN

Interrobang Theatre Project is launching its eleventh season with The Spin, a virtual dark comedy ripped from the headlines, written and directed by Spenser Davis and commissioned by ITP. The Spin will stream from October 30 - November 22, 2020. Tickets ($15) are currently available at interrobangtheatreproject.org.

The Spin features Salar Ardebili* (Clark Megan), Tom Dacey Carr (Paul McGuire), Elise Marie Davis (News Anchor), Elana Elyce* (Deirdre Young), Sarah Gise* (April Henning), Matthew Martinez Hannon (Lorne Collier), Darren Jones (Campaign Commercial Narrator), Scott Sawa (Shawn Treadmore) and Laura Berner Taylor* (KC Pecarrero).

September 2020. Politics are at a boiling point, COVID is rampant and Zoom calls are still the absolute worst. When the Public Works Director of a major city confesses to a horrible crime, a team of spin doctors are brought in at the last possible second to pull off a tough assignment: prepare the Mayor's top aide for a crucial news interview, distance City Hall from the controversy and point the public's attention elsewhere. And do it all entirely over video-conferencing. At a time when live theatre is at a standstill, The Spin is a brand-new dark comedy written and produced entirely for the virtual medium.

The production team includes Matthew Freer (videographer), LaVisa Angela Williams (costume design), Richie Vavrina* (production manager) and Shawn Galligan* (stage manager).

To learn more about ITP's monthly memberships, visit patreon.com/interrobangtheatreproject.

*Denotes Interrobang Theatre Project Ensemble Member or Artistic Associate.


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Christina Bianco's Birdland Concert!
  • Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 High School Top 5!
  • Get a Special VIP Upgrade for Beth Malone's Virtual Concert This Weekend!
  • VIDEO: Next on Stage High School Top 5 Announced with Special Guest Judge Derek Klena