Immersive DRAG RACE: THE EXPERIENCE Coming to Chicago

Drag Race: The Experience, an all-new fan activation, will be heading to Chicago this fall. A fully immersive attraction celebrating the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the activation will take fans beyond the screen and directly into the world of the beloved franchise. Drag Race: The Experience will debut this November with tickets on sale now here.

Drag Race: The Experience will transport guests through the most iconic spaces featured on RuPaul's Drag Race, from the Werk Room and Snatch Game set to the Main Stage and Judges Panel. The activation will feature photo opps and interactive challenges, as well as exclusive unseen footage from the series, visits to the Confessional Room, a real-life All Stars Hall of Fame, and more. The activation will have a limited run at an event space located at 2367 W Logan Blvd, Chicago, IL 60647, and be open to fans on Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets will be available in two tiers, with a VIP ticket including flexible time slots and a meet-and-greet with a featured Drag Race Queen inside the Untucked Lounge. Exclusive merchandise and collectibles will also be available for purchase at the venue, with VIP ticketholders receiving a 20% discount.

Throughout its residency, the space will also be home to a multitude of events, screenings, and premiere parties in support of shows throughout the global Drag Race franchise, and will be available to rent for corporate and private events.

Drag Race: The Experience adds to World of Wonder’s extensive roster of live in-person events such as RuPaul’s DragCon, a Drag Race Live residency show in Las Vegas, red carpet premieres and viewing parties at their historic Hollywood theater, and more.