Illinois Theater Association to Launch Inaugural PIANO Conference

The Illinois Theater Association has unveiled its groundbreaking Professional Interviews, Auditions & Networking Opportunities (PIANO) Conference, set to transform the landscape of the theater industry. This innovative event marks the first-of-its-kind conference, designed to provide a platform where leading hiring companies can directly engage with a diverse pool of skilled and talented theater artists.

Scheduled for February 16 and 17, 2024, the inaugural PIANO Conference will take place at the prestigious Drury Lane Theater, located at 100 Drury Lane, Oak Brook Terrace, IL 60181. With an aim to bridge the gap between employers and industry professionals, this event promises an unparalleled opportunity for artists and companies alike.

"We are thrilled to introduce the PIANO Conference to the vibrant theater community of Illinois and beyond," stated ITA board member Paul Stancato. "This unique initiative serves as a dynamic hub for networking and collaboration, fostering meaningful connections between renowned hiring companies and a diverse array of skilled theater artists, both at the college and professional levels."

The PIANO Conference will feature dedicated sessions for actors, musicians, designers, directors, choreographers, music directors, stage technicians, stage managers, and company managers, providing an immersive experience tailored to the specific needs of each discipline. Attendees can look forward to interactive one-on-one networking opportunities, facilitating a dynamic exchange of ideas and expertise.

Moreover, the collaboration between ITA and GetAccepted.com, an innovative online database platform, allows attendees to curate comprehensive profiles according to their respective disciplines. This feature facilitates streamlined connections by enabling users to filter and search based on specific skill sets. Registrants will retain access to their Accepted profiles for a full year, empowering them to continue networking and seeking opportunities beyond the event's timeline.

"This event represents a pivotal step towards fostering a thriving ecosystem within the theater industry, offering a platform that encourages the growth and development of both established and emerging talent," states ITA board member Tracy Nunally. Both Nunally and Stancato are spearheading the event for ITA.

Through the PIANO Conference, the Illinois Theater Association reaffirms its commitment to promoting inclusivity, creativity, and excellence within the performing arts.

For more information and registration details, please visit Click Here

About Illinois Theater Association:

The Illinois Theater Association (ITA) is a leading organization dedicated to advancing the performing arts landscape in Illinois and beyond. With a mission to foster collaboration, creativity, and excellence within the theater community, ITA continually strives to create impactful opportunities for artists and enthusiasts to thrive and grow.