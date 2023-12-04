Illinois Theater Association to Launch Inaugural PIANO Conference

The PIANO Conference will feature dedicated sessions for actors, musicians, designers, directors, choreographers, music directors, and more.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop! Photo 1 The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop!
All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 2 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Video: The Cast of BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Takes Their First Bows Photo 3 Video: The Cast of BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Takes Their First Bows
Cast Announced for BILLY ELLIOT: THE MUSICAL at Aurora's Paramount Theatre Photo 4 Cast Announced for BILLY ELLIOT: THE MUSICAL at Aurora's Paramount Theatre

Illinois Theater Association to Launch Inaugural PIANO Conference

The Illinois Theater Association has unveiled its groundbreaking Professional Interviews, Auditions & Networking Opportunities (PIANO) Conference, set to transform the landscape of the theater industry. This innovative event marks the first-of-its-kind conference, designed to provide a platform where leading hiring companies can directly engage with a diverse pool of skilled and talented theater artists.

Scheduled for February 16 and 17, 2024, the inaugural PIANO Conference will take place at the prestigious Drury Lane Theater, located at 100 Drury Lane, Oak Brook Terrace, IL 60181. With an aim to bridge the gap between employers and industry professionals, this event promises an unparalleled opportunity for artists and companies alike.

"We are thrilled to introduce the PIANO Conference to the vibrant theater community of Illinois and beyond," stated ITA board member Paul Stancato. "This unique initiative serves as a dynamic hub for networking and collaboration, fostering meaningful connections between renowned hiring companies and a diverse array of skilled theater artists, both at the college and professional levels."

The PIANO Conference will feature dedicated sessions for actors, musicians, designers, directors, choreographers, music directors, stage technicians, stage managers, and company managers, providing an immersive experience tailored to the specific needs of each discipline. Attendees can look forward to interactive one-on-one networking opportunities, facilitating a dynamic exchange of ideas and expertise.

Moreover, the collaboration between ITA and GetAccepted.com, an innovative online database platform, allows attendees to curate comprehensive profiles according to their respective disciplines. This feature facilitates streamlined connections by enabling users to filter and search based on specific skill sets. Registrants will retain access to their Accepted profiles for a full year, empowering them to continue networking and seeking opportunities beyond the event's timeline.

"This event represents a pivotal step towards fostering a thriving ecosystem within the theater industry, offering a platform that encourages the growth and development of both established and emerging talent," states ITA board member Tracy Nunally. Both Nunally and Stancato are spearheading the event for ITA.

Through the PIANO Conference, the Illinois Theater Association reaffirms its commitment to promoting inclusivity, creativity, and excellence within the performing arts.

For more information and registration details, please visit Click Here

About Illinois Theater Association:

The Illinois Theater Association (ITA) is a leading organization dedicated to advancing the performing arts landscape in Illinois and beyond. With a mission to foster collaboration, creativity, and excellence within the theater community, ITA continually strives to create impactful opportunities for artists and enthusiasts to thrive and grow.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Trap Door Theatre to Present MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN in January Photo
Trap Door Theatre to Present MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN in January

Trap Door Theatre presents 'Mother Courage and her Children,' a boisterous and musical production of Bertolt Brecht's classic play.

2
PAW PATROL LIVE! THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE Comes to the Chicago Theatre in 2024 Photo
PAW PATROL LIVE! THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE Comes to the Chicago Theatre in 2024

MSG Entertainment, VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon announced today that the fan-favorite PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” will return to The Chicago Theatre on Saturday, March 16, 2024 with shows at 10:00AM, 2:00PM and 5:30PM, and on Sunday, March 17, 2024 with shows at 10:00AM and 2:00PM.

3
Chicago Childrens Theatre Extends THE BEATRIX POTTER HOLIDAY TEA PARTY Through December 31 Photo
Chicago Children's Theatre Extends THE BEATRIX POTTER HOLIDAY TEA PARTY Through December 31

Chicago Children's Theatre has extended its production of The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party through December 31. Don't miss this festive and interactive experience for the whole family!

4
VIDEO: Tom Morello and Zayd Ayers Dohrn Talk REVOLUTIONS(S) at New Stages Festival 2023 Photo
VIDEO: Tom Morello and Zayd Ayers Dohrn Talk REVOLUTIONS(S) at New Stages Festival 2023

Watch Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and Horton Foote Award-winning playwright Zayd Ayers Dohrn discuss their collaboration on REVOLUTION(S) here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Tom Morello and Zayd Ayers Dohrn Talk REVOLUTIONS(S) at New Stages Festival 2023 Video
Tom Morello and Zayd Ayers Dohrn Talk REVOLUTIONS(S) at New Stages Festival 2023
Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three) Video
Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three)
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago Video
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Warm on the Coolin' Board in Chicago Warm on the Coolin' Board
Greenhouse Theater Center (5/02-6/01)
Christmas with C.S. Lewis in Chicago Christmas with C.S. Lewis
Broadway Playhouse (12/05-12/10)
Irving Berlin's White Christmas in Chicago Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Memorial Opera House (11/30-12/17)
DEAN Z: The Ultimate Elvis in Chicago DEAN Z: The Ultimate Elvis
Rosemont Theatre (1/29-1/26)
GreenRoom Improv in Chicago GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (3/23-3/23)
Holidays a cappella - Naperville in Chicago Holidays a cappella - Naperville
Community UMC (12/16-12/16)
SOUL MIGRATION in Chicago SOUL MIGRATION
The Center for Performing Arts (4/13-4/13)
Derrick Procell in Chicago Derrick Procell
Raue Center For The Arts (2/15-2/15)
Holiday Cabernet 2023 in Chicago Holiday Cabernet 2023
Ghostlight Ensemble (12/17-12/17)
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas in Chicago Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
Rosemont Theatre (12/10-12/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You