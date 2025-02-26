HELL'S KITCHEN Is Coming To Chicago This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 13-time Tony Award nominated Broadway sensation, HELL'S KITCHEN, is set to bring the heat to the Windy City when it arrives for a limited three-week engagement at the Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph St.) from November 11 to November 30. This highly anticipated multi-year North American tour brings a high-energy, coming-of-age story set to iconic songs from Alicia Keys' legendary catalog.

“Seeing HELL'S KITCHEN on a Broadway marquee has fulfilled one of my earliest and most influential dreams as an artist and a New Yorker,” said Alicia Keys. “I'm overjoyed by the impact it has already had with audiences that truly mirror the world around us in New York and I am ecstatic that we can bring the show to so many incredible cities across the country. Let's Gooooo!!!!!”

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL'S KITCHEN, a new musical from 17-time Grammy Award—winner Alicia Keys, whose new songs and greatest hits about growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.

Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL'S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.

HELL'S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by four-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award nominee Kristoffer Diaz, and the music of 17-time Grammy Award—winner Alicia Keys.

The creative team for HELL'S KITCHEN includes Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Tony Award winner Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (Projection Design), Mia Neal (Hair and Wig Design), Michael Clifton (Makeup Design), Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray (Casting), and Foresight Theatrical (General Management).

The music team of HELL'S KITCHEN includes orchestrations by Tony Award winner Tom Kitt and Tony Award nominee Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, music consulting by Tom Kitt.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of HELL'S KITCHEN won the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and is available via Alicia Keys Records/Interscope Records on all streaming and digital platforms worldwide. It is also available for purchase on vinyl and CD.

Through the ongoing partnership between Broadway's HELL'S KITCHEN and the Alicia Keys co-founded organization KEEP A CHILD ALIVE (KCA), a landmark donation has recently been made of $1,000,000 to date. The partnership remains ongoing throughout the Broadway run of the show with a $1 donation being made for every ticket sold. More information about Keep a Child Alive (KCA) is available at www.keepachildalive.org.

HELL'S KITCHEN began performances on Broadway on Thursday, March 28, 2024, and opened on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the famed Shubert Theatre where it continues to play to sold-out audiences. Prior to opening on Broadway, HELL'S KITCHEN had its world premiere at The Public Theater on October 24, 2023, and had a five-week extension before closing its limited run on January 14, 2024.

HELL'S KITCHEN on Broadway is produced by AKW Productions. Aaron Lustbader serves as Executive Producer. Roc Nation, DML Productions, Mandy Hackett, Julie Yorn, The Jacobs Family, The Sunshine Group, Front Row Productions, Sharpton Swindal Productions, The Jaime Family, John Gore Organization, Terria Joseph, Andy Nahas, James L. Nederlander, Candy Spelling, Clara Wu Tsai, Universal Music Publishing, Grove Entertainment, Independent Presenters Network, Della Pietra Spark Theatricals and Score 3 Partners serve as co-producers.

HELL'S KITCHEN delivers a theatrical experience unlike any other—one that Chicago theatergoers won't want to miss—and will be part of the next Broadway In Chicago season package, on sale this April. Groups (10+) are available now by calling (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. For more details, visit BroadwayInChicago.com

