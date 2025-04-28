HELENA & HERMIA IN THE ENAMORED ODYSSEY Adds Two Weeks at The Den Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Impostors Theatre Company has announced a two-week extension of its original musical, Helena & Hermia in The Enamored Odyssey. The show — now officially Jeff Recommended — will continue its run, May 1–10, 2025, at The Den Theatre, 1331 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago.

Created by an accomplished trio of ITC ensemble artists—Dominick Alesia (book, music, and lyrics), Stefan Roseen (director), and Anna Roemer (choreographer)—this bold reimagining of A Midsummer Night's Dream casts Shakespeare's familiar lovers into a richly imagined new world where myth, magic, and rebellion collide.

This original musical offers a contemporary take on one of Shakespeare's most beloved and enduring comedies, exploring themes of love, choice, and identity through a blend of music, movement, and theatrical storytelling.

Set in a kingdom on the edge of upheaval, The Enamored Odyssey follows two young women who flee into an ancient, enchanted forest—one chasing freedom, the other haunted by love. What awaits them is a kaleidoscope of mischief, music, and transformation, where nothing is as it seems and no heart is safe. Their journey sets off a chain of events that leads both women into a realm where loyalties shift, enchantments misfire, and nothing unfolds as expected.

Featuring original songs, captivating choreography, and a thrilling mix of humor and heartbreak, Helena & Hermia in The Enamored Odyssey invites audiences into a world where identity is fluid, rules are rewritten, and even the forest has its own secrets to keep.

The Creative Team

Dominick Alesia is a Chicago-based composer, lyricist, writer, and performer, and an ITC ensemble member. He composed original scores for multiple ITC productions, including Pilot Island & Her Keepers and Hertha Nova—both earning him Jeff Award nominations. His original musical Miranda: A War-Torn Fable was also Jeff Nominated in 2023.

Stefan Roseen, a Chicago-based director, designer, and playwright, is ITC's artistic director and a two-time Jeff-nominated director and designer. His recent credits include Pilot Island & Her Keepers, Miranda: A War-Torn Fable, Hertha Nova, and The Last Living Gun. He also serves as an educator in performance and fine art.

Anna Roemer, resident choreographer and ensemble member of ITC, has brought movement and life to productions across Chicago, including Miranda: A War-Torn Fable, The Last Living Gun, and 35MM: A Musical Exhibition. She also choreographs for Music House Inc.

Featuring ITC ensemble members and guest artists:

Gabriel Reitemeier as Theseus/Oberon

Anna Roemer as Helena

Ethan Gasbarro as Lysander

Rachel Borgo as Puck

Tessa Marie Hoffman as Hippolyta/Titania

Shannon McEldowney as Hermia

Zachary Riley as Demetrius

Ian Rigg as Nick Bottom

Annika Andersson as Petra Quince

Sam Martin as Francis Flute

Bruce Holtman as Robin Starveling

Maya Reyna as Tamsin Snout

Performance Details

Helena & Hermia in the Enamored Odyssey

May 1–10, 2025, Thu–Sat 7:30 PM, Sun 3 PM

The Den Theatre, 1331 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

theimpostorstheatre.com, $20 general seating, $25 reserved

