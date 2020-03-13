Griffin Theatre Cancels MLIMA'S TALE and More Due To Coronavirus

In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19), Griffin Theatre Company today announced it will cancel all remaining performances of its Midwest premiere of Lynn Nottage's Mlima's Tale, originally scheduled to play through March 21, 2020 on Raven Theatre's Schwartz Stage, 6157 N. Clark St. in Chicago. Patrons should contact the Raven Theatre box office at (773) 338-2177 to request a refund or credit to a future Griffin production. Tickets values may also be converted into a tax-deductible donation to Griffin Theatre. The box office is open Monday - Friday from 11 am - 6 pm.

Comments Artistic Director Bill Massolia, "We are, of course, saddened that we are unable to complete the run of Mlima's Tale, but the health and safety of our artists and patrons are more important during this challenging time. It's going to be tough few months for Chicago theatre, but we will all get through this together."

Griffin has also cancelled its touring youth production of The Stinky Cheese Man, originally scheduled to open next week at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas, Nevada. The production was set to play for more than 15,000 students.

For additional information, visit www.griffintheatre.com.





