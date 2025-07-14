Goodman Theatre and DCASE to Present PRODUCE 100 FREE ACTS OF THEATER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From circus-inspired wonder for children aged 0-5 in parks from Ashburn/Wrightwood to Norwood Park, to a Bronzeville classical music deep dive, to a South Shore BIPOC Play Festival, to a South Asian Electronic Dance Music “house party”—and much more—Goodman Theatre is teamig up with Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) to generate an unprecedented celebration of the artistic fabric of Chicago, offered entirely FREE of charge. A year-long citywide event, 100 Free Acts of Theater is designed to activate each of Chicago’s 50 wards with arts programming as part of The Goodman’s upcoming celebratory Centennial 2025/2026 Season.

The Goodman and DCASE announce a sampling of the programs and community partners of 100 Free Acts of Theater, set to begin late summer, offered free with participation open to Chicagoans of all ages and backgrounds. A full list of programs, partner organizations and corresponding wards will be announced in the months ahead. Visit GoodmanTheatre.org/FreeActs for details. Allstate Insurance Company is additionally a Corporate Sponsor Partner for 100 Free Acts of Theater.

“You don’t hit the centennial milestone without deeply robust community support. So as a way to say thank you, we’re thrilled to be partnering with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events in a year-long adventure—bringing free performance, arts education and opportunities to create to our city’s citizens,” said Walter Artistic Director Susan V. Booth. “We do this in partnership with neighborhood-based organizations, and with the greatest of all supports, the wildly gifted artists and teachers of Chicago.”

“DCASE is excited to collaborate with Goodman Theatre on this extraordinary initiative that celebrates the diversity, creativity and vibrant artistic spirit of Chicago. Our city’s cultural landscape is enriched by all of the arts, but theater’s impact is undeniable,” said DCASE Commissioner Clinée Hedspeth. “Making the artform accessible to Chicago’s communities is important to us and The Goodman, especially as we commemorate the legacy of one of Chicago’s legendary theaters. Through a wide variety of community partnerships, 100 Free Acts of Theater aims to inspire, engage and transform.”

Led by Jared Bellot, The Goodman’s Clifford Director of Education and Engagement, together with Artistic Coordinator and Project Manager Emi Suarez and 100 Free Acts Coordinating Producer Ericka Ratcliff, the initiative 100 Free Acts of Theater connects the Goodman with creative partners and organizations throughout the city. Each Act, developed in close collaboration and in tune with that partner organization’s mission, and programmed to take place at destinations within the partner’s community, touches one or more of Chicago’s 50 wards. Together, DCASE and The Goodman help provide resources to make each Act possible—including but not limited to artistic personnel, tech support, assistance with marketing/publicity and more.

Produced in partnership with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE), 100 Free Acts of Theater is part of The Goodman’s 100th anniversary season of 11 theater productions—six world premieres (including two musicals) and one revival, the major new downtown cultural attraction David Byrne’s Theater of the Mind and three annual offerings—a line-up that honors the past and sets a bold stage for the theater’s second century. An unprecedented year-long offering, 100 Free Acts of Theater activates every area of the city with arts programming offered free of charge, as a way to give back to the community that helps distinguish Chicago as a foremost international destination for theater.

100 FREE ACTS OF THEATER – FIRST-QUARTER PARTNERSHIPS OPEN TO ALL

Additional programs and partners will be announced in the months ahead; GoodmanTheatre.org/FreeActs

Wards 1, 11, 13, 15. 17, 18, 24, 25, 38 and 41

BOOK UP!

Presented as part of the Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Parks Series, supported by the Mayor’s Office and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE)

Co-Directed by Tor Campbell and Raquel Torre

July 23 – August 10 citywide in 12 Chicago parks

Two one-hour performances (9:30am and 11:30am) at each park

FREE and open to all

A traveling librarian (Jean Claudio) rolls into town with their magical book cart, ready to spark big imaginations everywhere and beyond! With a little wiggle, a little giggle and a whole lot of wonder, stories leap off the pages through juggling, tumbling, clowning and aerial acrobatics—with Kylie Anderson, Madie Doppelt and Robbie Matthew, all ProTraining alumni of Chicago’s famed Actors Gymnasium! Every book holds a new adventure; where will we go next? This wonderous outdoor circus spectacle invites little ones—and their grown-ups!—to move, play and discover the magic of reading. Running 60 minutes with no intermission, Book Up! Is specially made for children ages 0-5 years and their adult friends and family. All performances are FREE and followed by a hands-on workshop for audiences. Tickets are not required, but registration is encouraged in the event of inclement weather. GoodmanTheatre.org/BookUp. The Goodman is grateful to Kirkland & Ellis, Arts and Community Sponsor for Theater for the Very Young programming. BOOK UP! is presented as part of the Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Parks series, supported by the Mayor’s Office and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

Ward 42

SWEETEST SEASON

The 4th Annual Gathering of Indigenous Creativity

In partnership with Gichigamiin Indigenous Nations Museum

Goodman Theatre (170 N. Dearborn)

August 1 and 2

FREE and open to all; with some paid ticketed offerings



Since time immemorial, Chicago has been a meeting place for Native peoples. With words of wisdom, stories and histories old and new, we expand traditions of art with a festival of music, dance, spoken word, panel discussions, crafting workshops and much more, featuring local Indigenous artists, scholars and activists. Together in partnership with the Gichigamiin Indigenous Nations Museum, Goodman Theatre proudly hosts a one-of-a-kind festival of local Indigenous artists and scholars in the fourth annual Sweetest Season: A Gathering of Indigenous Creativity. Experience two days of performances and workshops celebrating Two Spirit artists and community members—including a highly anticipated drag show in the Owen Theatre, featuring multiple drag artists uplifting the artistry, joy and resilience of Indigenous performers across Chicagoland and beyond. The next day, the Alice Center hosts a vibrant, community-centered lineup of workshops, panels, poetry, live music, comedy, artisan vendors and more. Come learn, laugh, connect and celebrate—all are welcome! GoodmanTheatre.org/Sweetest

Ward 8

5th ANNUAL BIPOC PLAY FESTIVAL

Perceptions Theatre (1825 E. 79th Street)

August 15-24 | Fridays 7-10pm; Saturdays -2-5pm

FREE and open to all

Perceptions Theatre presents the 5th Annual BIPOC Play Festival, a celebration of one-act plays by Black, Indigenous and other playwrights of color. The festival showcases several one-act plays each day, performed by Perceptions Theatre cast members. Committed to making the arts more accessible, the festival highlights the voices of writers and actors of color—many from South Shore and the South Side—while creating opportunities for their work to be seen and celebrated. Perceptions Theatre’s mission is to strengthen the accessibility of theater to the African American/Black communities of South Shore and to be an economic and artistic resource for BIPOC artists. Perceptions changes the way people perceive the world around them one show at a time by highlighting Black playwright’s stories, especially those from the South side of Chicago.

Ward 48

16TH ANNUAL LIVING NEWSPAPER FESTIVAL OPENING NIGHT

Jackalope Theatre (5917 N. Broadway)

August 21 | 7:30 – 10pm

FREE and open to all

Jackalope Theatre kicks off its Living Newspaper Festival with a free opening night, featuring one-act plays inspired by current news headlines. Rooted in the legacy of the 1930s Federal Theatre Project, the festival brings timely stories to the stage with bold, fresh voices. Jackalope Theatre Company expands the definition of American identity by producing works that celebrate diverse perspectives. A premier home for exciting and intimate Off-Loop Theatre based in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood, Jackalope is committed to cultivating new voices that contribute to an expanding American culture and mythology. Each season, they produce full-length plays, offer new play development programming, and classes in partnership with the Chicago Parks District. JackalopeTheatre.org

Ward 32

MANDALA MAKERS FESTIVAL

A South Asian EDM House Party

Mandala South Asian Performing Arts (2936 N. Southport)

September 5 | 6-11pm

FREE and open to all; with some paid ticketed offerings

Mandala South Asian Performing Arts kicks off the Mandala Makers Festival with a high-energy South Asian EDM House Party at the Athenaeum Theatre’s Paradiso space. Featuring multiple DJs, this opening night celebration brings together dance, music, and community in a vibrant tribute to South Asian culture. This event launches the free-to-all festival and conclude the first day with a massive celebration of South Asian music and culture. Mandala Arts is a MacArthur Award-winning organization founded by Executive Artistic Director Pranita Nayar. From classical to contemporary, Mandala offers evocative dance, theatre, and musical arts of South Asia. Mandala connects our audiences and students with the vibrancy of the performing arts traditions of South Asia. We offer powerful engagement with specialized artists and educators who represent diverse ethno-geographic, linguistic, cultural and gender identities. MandalaArts.org

Ward 4

SAY GAY PLAYS

About Face Theatre, Silk Road Cultural Center and Northeastern Illinois University (700 E. Oakwood)

September 20 | 3-6pm

FREE and open to all

Say Gay Plays features staged readings of LGBTQ+-themed short plays created in response to the wave of discriminatory legislation targeting LGBTQ+ communities across the U.S. Originally conceived by Voyage Theater Company with Tectonic Theater Project, Quick Silver Theater Company, and Provincetown Theater, Say Gay Plays uplifts queer stories of courage, triumph, and joy. About Face Theatre advances LGBTQ+ equity through community building, education, and performance. Since 1995, the company has created brave spaces for new work to flourish through union-affiliated productions, touring shows, education programs, and interactive workshops. We envision an affirming and equitable world in which all LGBTQ+ individuals are thriving and free from prejudice and discrimination. Silk Road Cultural Center is a Chicago-based interdisciplinary arts organization rooted in the modern communities of the historic Silk Roads, including our diaspora communities. We embrace the arts as a catalyst for connecting people, places, histories, and futures.

Ward 3

THE FORUM AND URBAN JUNCTURE FOUNDATION

The Music of Bronzeville’s Florence Price

The Bronzeville Incubator (5055 S. Prairie)

October 18 | 1-3pm

FREE and open to all

During Open House Chicago 2025, Goodman Theatre and the Urban Juncture Foundation team host a free event at the historic Forum complex celebrating Bronzeville’s rich classical music history. Highlighting Florence Price—the first Black woman to have her composition performed by a major symphony and a 1920s Forum neighbor—the event will feature live performances and a discussion with community and music sector leaders, hosted by UJF’s Bernard Loyd. Urban Juncture Foundation collaborates with Urban Juncture Inc. and other partners in ‘Build Bronzeville’—an initiative that harnesses culture and innovation to reclaim spaces, rebuild commerce and revitalize the community. The initiative’s five programs include Boxville, a vibrant shipping container market offering accessible storefronts for local entrepreneurs and unique experiences for residents; Bronzeville Cookin’, a culinary hub that celebrates Black food traditions; The Forum honors and uplifts Black cultural heritage; Bronzeville Incubator, which empowers emerging local enterprises; and Engage Bronzeville, which fosters neighborhood pride through beautification and storytelling.

FREE EVENTS OPEN ONLY TO PROGRAM PARTICIPANTS

Ward 20

MOVE ME SOUL

Movement Workshop for Youth Artists

July 9 | 9am – 1pm

555 E 51st Street

Move Me Soul will host a Musical Theater Movement Workshop for youth artists, inspired by the choreography and design of The Color Purple at Goodman Theatre. Led by the show's choreographer, Breon Arzell, the workshop will explore storytelling through movement and introduce students to the music and choreography of the production. Created for Move Me Soul participants pursuing careers in the performing arts, the workshop offers an inside look at professional theater and a deeper artistic experience. This workshop is for Move Me Soul participants only; to learn more about Move Me Soul and how to get involved in their programming, visit MoveMeSoul.com.

Ward 14

PEQUEÑOS SOÑADORES: SUMMER YOUTH ARTIST SERIES

Artist-led Workshop for Youth

July 25 | 11am – 1:30pm

Gage Park Latinx Council (GPLXC) presents a guest artist-led workshop for youth in GPLXC’s free summer camp. Participants create powerful visual and written expressions of their identities through guided activities, a professional photoshoot and artistic design. Their work will be showcased during the camp’s final performances and displayed at GPLXC’s Centro Cultural as a living archive of youth creativity and community impact. This workshop is for registered camp participants only. To learn more or sign up, visit GPLXC’s website and don’t miss the public exhibit at Centro Cultural (2711 W. 51st Street) later this summer! Gage Park Latinx Council is a Queer, DACA, Latinx-led grassroots organization that runs two Cultural Centers in Gage Park, a neighborhood located on the Southwest side of Chicago. GPLXC organizes programs, spaces and initiatives holistically, through art, popular education, and direct actions grounded in social justice, mutual aid, and abolition.