Ghostlight Ensemble Seeks Script Submission For 2nd Annual Children's Play Festival

Playwrights will receive $25 per selected script.

Ghostlight Ensemble is seeking short scripts (a maximum of 15 minutes) that are geared toward young audiences. Priority will be placed on scripts that are ethnically and culturally diverse, and written by writers of color and/or LGBTQ writers. This is open to playwrights in any geographic area, though writers in the greater Chicago area will receive priority. NO FEE.

Selected plays will be produced in June 2021 as part of the second annual Make/Believe festival of theatre for children under our Nightlight banner. (Learn more about the 2020 festival here.) We are planning for a virtual performance, which means the pieces will be filmed and made available to audiences in any geographic area, but only for a limited time; and tentatively for live performances. A note on virtual performances: After the performance dates, the pieces will not be shown in full again without the playwright's permission, although Ghostlight reserves the right to use excerpts of the performances in future promotional and marketing videos.

Please pay close attention to the script requirements. Scripts that do not meet the following criteria will not be considered.

Requirements

A maximum of 3 actors per script. There are no restrictions, however, on the number of characters. Please note, that while some directors have chosen to use child actors in past pieces, the intent of this festival is to perform for children, not with children.

Plays must be adaptable to virtual and live performances.

Must fit our mission.

Geared toward children 10 and under. Please, NO scripts about high school students.

All props, set pieces and costumes must be easily made at home by actors (and children watching who want to stage their own productions at home).

Pieces can be previously produced, but cannot have a production running concurrently with Make/Believe.

Electronic submissions only, please. Submit cover letter with full contact information, short bio, brief synopsis of script including development and production history (if applicable) and full script to Maria Burnham at scripts@ghostlightensemble.com. Please use the following format in the email's subject line: Nightlight Script Submission: [play name] - [playwright name]

The deadline for submissions is December 31, 2020.

