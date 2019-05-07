Ghostlight Ensemble Presents THE SELFISH GIANT

In Ghostlight Ensemble's latest production, actors throw their whole selves - literally - into telling the story of a giant who brings on a perpetual winter in an effort to keep his land to himself. The Selfish Giant, which opens June 8, is a physical theatre reimagining of the Oscar Wilde short story of the same name.

Weaving movement and words into a highly physical form of storytelling, this intimate production tells the tale of an angry giant who builds a wall to keep children off his land, but discovers the perils of isolation and the negative consequences of selfishness.

"The themes of this story, originally published in 1888, resonate with modern audiences, tackling issues that we are still very much grappling with," said Maria Burnham, the playwright and a co-director of the production. "The story is almost too relevant."

This production removes the religious overtones of Wilde's original short story and replaces it with a morality tale that focuses on character redemption and the power of love. It also moves the story off the page by relying solely on the actors who are telling it, illustrating to the audience another theme of the story - how much better we can be when we all work together.

The adaptation uses a chorus to embody human characters and mythical beasts. The actors build the world of trees, birds, benches and beasts with their bodies.

"Physical theatre is really much more about, not a singular person, but what a group can provide you. What can we build together as opposed to one person standing and saying 'Hey I'm a giant' or 'I'm a tree'," said Miona Lee, co-director and movement choreographer for the production. "The story itself is very much about inclusiveness and the way we're building our world as well is really inclusive."

The Selfish Giant was part of a collection of stories for children by Oscar Wilde, The Happy Prince and Other Tales, first published in May 1888. In the story, the selfish giant builds a wall around his beautiful garden to keep children out. By doing so, he creates a perpetual winter in the garden, because no other season wanted to be part of his selfish endeavor. Then one morning, a special child brings spring back, and the giant's heart melts along with the snow.

The Selfish Giant stars Jean E. Burr as Lydia and Tamsen Glaser, Molly Gloeckner, Sophia Hail, Nate Hall, Song Marshall, Daniela Martinez, Kali Skatchke, Maggie Blair Smith and Zoe Savransky as a chorus of characters.

The show was crafted to appeal to all ages and its weekend runs are perfect for families looking for live, daytime entertainment. The Selfish Giant runs June 8-30 on Saturdays at 1 p.m. and Sundays at 11 a.m. at Otherworld Theatre in the Lakeview neighborhood of Chicago (3914 N. Clark St., 60613) Tickets are on sale now: $10 adults, $5 children 12 and under, or $25 family of four.

The Selfish Giant is part of Ghostlight's summer Nightlight series.

Nightlight is Ghostlight's summer young audience series with original, adapted and forgotten plays geared toward children and the adults who love them. Ghostlight believes theatre can be a beacon for children, letting them know they aren't alone in the world, giving them a sense of security and revealing the truth that in stories they can be anything they want to be. You're never too young - or too old - for a nightlight.

Ghostlight Ensemble is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit theatre whose mission it is to shed light on the human experience and provoke communal connections beyond the edge of the stage.





