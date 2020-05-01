'Friendship' Is Theme Of Paramount's 5th Connection Social Media Concert on May 2

Singers and dancers will debut works celebrating the common theme "friendship," all created while the artists have been sheltering in place, as part of Paramount Theatre's fifth consecutive Connection Social Media Concert on Saturday, May 2, at 8 p.m. CST.

Tune in Saturday night to Paramount's Facebook, Instagram or YouTube page, or ParamountAurora.com, to enjoy a free, dynamic compilation of original works centered around friendship and collaboration with friends during this time.

Each piece was crowd-sourced by Paramount Theatre's New Works Department via an open submission process. Together, they combine for an entertaining virtual event focused on a topic we're all finding new ways to maintain and foster - friendships.

Paramount's Connection series is meant to help artists and audiences stay connected while everyone is sheltering in place. The theme changes every week to encourage emerging and veteran artists to use this unprecedented time to develop new and relevant work and keep Paramount's patrons entertained in an innovative way.

Next Connection concert on Saturday, May 9, will celebrate moms on Mother's Day weekend; Deadline to submit is Wednesday, May 6 at midnight; Themes for rest of May also posted

Earlier this week, Paramount's New Works Department announced the theme and submission guidelines for next week's Connection episode: A Celebration of Mothers!

Singers, songwriters, dancers, choreographers and writers are invited to create or cover a song that celebrates and connects you to mothers, motherhood and the Mother's Day holiday.

Submissions will be curated into a lively 30-minute virtual concert debuting across Paramount's social channels and website on the night before Mother's Day, Saturday, May 9 at 8 p.m. CST. To submit, please fill out this form - https://bit.ly/2Xcjdnh - by Wednesday, May 6 at midnight.

In addition, Paramount revealed the upcoming themes for the Connection Series in May, in part to allow artists more time to consider, create and polish their submissions. Themes and deadlines to submit are as follows:

Concert on Saturday, May 16, 8 p.m.

Theme: An original song or cover of a song, dance or spoken word that celebrates the little things in life that you've come to appreciate now.

Deadline for submissions: Wednesday, May 13, midnight

Concert on Saturday, May 23, 8 p.m.

Theme: An original song or cover of a song, dance or spoken word that honors and celebrates someone in your life that represents courage and/or bravery

Deadline for submissions: Wednesday, May 20, midnight

Concert on Saturday, May 30, 8 p.m.

Theme: Create a satirical song, dance, or sketch that parodies your stay-at-home experience

Deadline for submissions: Wednesday, May 27, midnight

Some submission hints: All ages and experience levels are welcome. If filming with a cell phone, horizontal orientation is preferred but not required. If you are a writer and not a performer, Paramount will connect you with singers who have volunteered to perform your material and record it. For any other questions about the submissions process, please email newworks@paramountarts.com.

From serious to silly, Paramount Theatre's Connection concerts have become the time and place for performing arts lovers to gather online every Saturday night to enjoy new works by talented local artists, each performing on video taped in their own homes. Performers have ranged from children, teenagers, emerging artists, dancers, professional actors and singers, and A-list Chicago musical theater artists who have appeared on Paramount's stage.

Prior themes have included the artists' relationships to their schools, to their homes, the passage of time, and a particularly poignant concert that honored essential workers and healthcare providers.

Connection concerts have attracted as many as 4,600 viewers on Facebook alone. In weeks that have an abundance of great submissions, Paramount has also started posting "encore" performances on its Facebook page in the days following to showcase even more talented local artists.

"Since we have all been advised to socially distance ourselves, it's become clear that we need to find new ways to stay in touch now more than ever," said Amber Mak, New Works Development Director, Paramount Theatre. "While we may not be able to bring you live theater right now, Paramount will continue our Connection Series to keep people connected until we can all see each other again at the theater."

Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora, is the center for performing arts, entertainment and arts education in the second largest city in Illinois. More than 41,000 subscribers from throughout the city and suburbs enjoy Broadway-quality productions at highly affordable prices at Paramount Theatre. Since launching its Broadway Series in 2011, Paramount Theatre has grown to be the second largest subscription house in the nation.





