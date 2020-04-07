First Floor Theater Postpones THE JUNIORS Due To the Health Crisis

In response to the virus (COVID-19) pandemic, First Floor Theater (FFT) announced today that it will indefinitely postpone its upcoming world premiere of Noah Diaz's The Juniors directed by FFT Artistic Director Hutch Pimentel, scheduled to play April 18 - May 30, 2020 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.

FFT issued the following statement:

In accordance with state and federal regulations, The Den Theatre has closed its doors until May 3, 2020. With venue and artist availability uncertain and no firm end in sight for the pandemic, FFT will be ending our Season Eight programming effective immediately and transitioning our focus to the future.

First Floor is eternally grateful to the cast and creative team for their work on this production to date. We look forward to gathering together in the future once it is safe to do so.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You