Filament Theatre's Hit Immersive Fort-Building Experience Is Back For Kids And Adults, November 19- January 8

Chicago's Filament Theatre (4041 N. Milwaukee Avenue in Portage Park) returns with its hit immersive play experience for families FORTS: Build Your Own Adventure, in which Filament transforms into a play space for children and parents to build new worlds using cardboard boxes, sheets, clothespins and more, November 19, 2022 - January 8, 2023.

And back by popular demand, FORTS: Adult Night, a BYOB version specifically for adults to reconnect with the imagination of their youth, returns for four Friday evenings only, Dec. 9, 2022 - January 6, 2023. These two productions kick off Filament's 15th Anniversary of creating work for, by, and with young audiences.

FORTS: Build Your Own Adventure, conceived by Filament Theatre founder Julie Ritchey welcomes families to build, imagine and play together in an interactive playspace. With theatrical design elements of sound and lights working together to support creative play, families are swept away in the adventure. The filamenttheatre.org/forts.

FORTS: Adult Night Experience allows audiences to experience a world of play and creation as Filament Theatre transforms into a fort building fantasy. FORTS: Adult Night is a version of Filament's family-friendly experience that is specifically for adults to reconnect with the imagination of their youth and dive back into the world of childhood. We will have BYOB Adult nights every Friday night of the run at 7pm. Participants in FORTS: Adult Night must be 21 or older. Performances are BYOB. For tickets and more information on sponsorships, buyouts and more, see filamenttheatre.org/adultforts.

"At Filament, we believe that 'play' is both a noun and a verb - and Forts is the quintessential expression of that belief. The audience's imagination brings the theater to life in surprising and transformative ways. I can't wait to welcome families back for this magical experience!" said Filament Theatre founder and creator of FORTS, Julie Ritchey.

FORTS: Build Your Own Adventure

Created by: Julie Ritchey

Environment Design: Eleanor Kahn

Sound Design: Jeffrey Levin

Original Lighting Design: Carley Walker

Facilitation Design: Andrew Marikis

Original Producer: Christian Libonati

Lighting Designer: Ellie Humphries

Events Planner: Caroline Watson

FORTS: Build Your Own Adventure

Dates: November 19, 2022 - January 8, 2023

Performance Times: Saturdays at 1pm & 3pm / Sundays at 11am & 1pm

Run time: 60 minutes

Age Recommendation: Ages 2-102 (all ages always welcome at Filament)

Cost: $10-15* per person

FORTS: Adult Night

Dates: Every Friday night of the run from November 19, 2022 - January 8, 2023

Performance Times: Fridays at 7pm

Age Recommendation: Ages 21+

Cost: $15* per person

*Audiences are invited to celebrate the theatre's anniversary season with $15 tickets to all 2022-23 season performances. Visit filamenttheatre.org for performance and ticket information.

Filament Theatre, on Chicago's Northwest Side, has been creating innovative theater for young audiences since 2007. Filament has become a national pioneer in the 'anti-adultism' theater-making movement; working from the value that young people have the right to participate in every decision that affects them, Filament engages young people not curators, co-creators, and leaders in every production. Professional artists working with Filament undergo rigorous training to learn to leverage their adult privilege in service of creating dynamic, authentic art for and with young people. Please visit filamenttheatre.org for more information.