Filament Theatre Managing Director Christian Libonati To Step Down

Filament Theatre announced that founding Managing Director Christian Libonati will be stepping down from his position at the end of the summer. In his 13 years of leadership, he has helped to grow Filament from its beginnings as a scrappy itinerant company to a critical cultural anchor of Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood. Filament's board of directors has launched a national search for his successor, who will work alongside founding Artistic Director Julie Ritchey.

Christian is stepping down to make more time for his own artistic pursuits. "I am excited to make space for a leader with new strengths, new skills, and new vision. My work with Filament has been the greatest honor of my life, and I am so thankful to the artists, board members, audience members, foundations, institutions, and politicians that have made this work possible. Thank you."

Christian's hard work, collaborative spirit, drive to learn and improve, and warm hospitality to artists and audience have defined Filament's culture.

"Christian is an extraordinary collaborator and leader whose impact on our company and community cannot be overstated," shares Board President Jackie Intres. "It is a tribute to his dedication and skills that Filament is in a strong position to withstand and innovate during these unprecedented times in theatre. We are able to look forward to our next chapter as a theatre due to his legacy of tireless work and care. He will be missed."

To learn more about Filament Theatre's job search visit: www.filamenttheatre.org/work-with-us.

Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You