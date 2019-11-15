FULLY COMMITTED and DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS Have Been Added UIS Performing Arts Center's Calendar

Fully Committed and Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus have been added

to the UIS Performing Arts Center's upcoming events!



Tickets are on sale now for both of these events.



Tickets available online at UISpac.com or by phone (217) 206-6160.



Fully Committed produced by The New Jewish Theatre of St. Louis will perform at the UIS PAC's UIS Studio Theatre for 5 performances January 15th through the 18th. This devastatingly funny play follows a day in the life of Samuel Peliczowski, an out of work actor who mans the red-hot reservation line at Manhattan's number one restaurant. Sam battles coercion, threats, bribes, histrionics - a cast of desperate callers will stop at nothing to land a prime reservation, or the right table. While juggling scheming socialites, name-dropping wannabes and fickle celebrities, can Sam manage to look out for himself? Fully Committed has forty wildly diverse characters played by one actor, NJT favorite Will Bonfiglio. Fully Committed is by Becky Mode and Directed by Ellie Schwetye. Tickets are only $25 in advance and $30 the date of the show.

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical) will play on Sunday, March 8th at 4 pm and is most enjoyed by ages 5 and up. With a script written by Mo Willems, the creator of the #1 New York Times best-selling, Caldecott Honor award-winning "Pigeon" picture books, along with longtime collaborator and Disney Jr.'s Muppet Babies executive producer Mr. Warburton, and featuring music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, the composer behind Elephant & Piggie's We Are in a Play!, this comedic musical production is even more fun than staying up late and having a hot dog party!

Whatever you do, don't let the Pigeon star in his own musical production! It's not easy being the Pigeon-you never get to do ANYTHING! But when the Bus Driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers (gasp!) late, maybe that wily bird CAN do something. Starring an innovative mix of actors, puppets, songs, and feathers, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical) is sure to get everyone's wings flapping.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for youth.

To find out more about these events, visit UISpac.com.





