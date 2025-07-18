FOREVER PLAID to Have Three Encore Performances at the Skokie Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MadKap Productions will present three encore performances of the musical FOREVER PLAID at the Skokie Theatre, Sat Aug 16 at 2:00 pm, Sat Aug 16 at 7:30 pm, and Sun Aug 17 at 2:00 pm.



FOREVER PLAID was written and originally choreographed by Stuart Ross with Musical Continuity Supervision and Arrangements by James Raitt and produced by Gene Wolsk



A musical comedy tribute to the harmonic Boy's bands of the early 50s and 60s. Forever Plaid is the story of four young guys, Sparky, Smudge, Jinx and Frankie, who have been practicing in the basement of Smudge’s family’s plumbing supply company, dreaming about success. On the way to their first big gig at the airport Hilton, they get into an unfortunate accident with a school bus. But they return to Earth to present their final concert and hopefully earn a place in the heavens forever.

Will they overcome asthma, ulcers, nerves, and forgotten lyrics? Will they find the perfect chord? With a warmth and cleverness, Forever Plaid is a delightful, mischievous, and unashamedly heartwarming homage to the sweet and innocent sounds of the ‘50s and the ‘60s and features popular hits such as “Three Coins in the Fountain,” “16 Tons,” and “Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing”.



FOREVER PLAID is directed by Edward Lindem with musical direction by multi Jeff Award winner Jeremy Ramey. Lighting design is by Pat Henderson, with costume design by Wendy Kaplan, and sound design by Ethan Patterson. Wend Kaplan and Wayne Mell produce for MadKap Productions.



FOREVER PLAID features Nick Arceo as Smudge, Sean M.G. Caron as Frankie, Elijah McTiernan as Sparky, and Taelon Stonecipher as Jinx. Hayden M. Cannon is understudying.



MadKap Productions’ 11th season started at Skokie Theatre in July with the musical A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM. by Stephen Sondheim with book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart. Subscription packages are available that also includes tickets to Steven Schwartz’s PIPPIN, DEATHTRAP by Ira Levin, Sondheim’s COMPANY, and Tenessee Williams’ classic drama A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE.

Photo credit: Laine Rogers