Elsinore to Make Chicago Debut With THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Elsinore to present The Lifespan of a Fact by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell running April 3 - May 4 on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 3:00 PM. Tickets are $39 for adults and $29 for Seniors/Students/Military.

About the Play

Jim Fingal is a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact checker for a prominent but sinking New York Magazine. John D'Agata is a talented writer with a transcendent essay about the suicide of a teenage boy- an essay that could save the magazine from collapse. When Jim is assigned to fact check D'Agata essay by his editor, the two come head to head in a comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus truth. The Lifespan of a Fact will comically but profoundly confront the audience to consider where objectivity and subjectivity split - or bleed together. Elsinore makes their Chicago debut in this timely dramatic comedy directed by Aaron Reese Boseman and written by a team of playwrights including University of Chicago alumni Kareken and Murrell.

Director Boseman said: "I am excited to dive into this timely and witty piece that explores and dissects the chasm of truth and lies between these unique and broken characters."

The cast of the play comprises the three co-founders of Elsinore: Thomas Neumann, Jamie Ewing and Lori Rohr.

"We are thrilled to mount our first production in the city," said Ewing. "It has been such a great experience working with Aaron and the whole team, especially on a piece that feels so relevant. I think audiences will relate to the struggle that ensues between these characters as they try to define: what is truth?"

The Lifespan of a Fact is based on the book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal. The Broadway cast included Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale.

About Elsinore

Originally formed in Elgin in 2022, Elsinore, a theatre ensemble, comprises founding members Jamie Ewing (Crystal Lake), Lori Rohr (Palatine) and Thomas Neumann (Belvidere). Its mission is to bring professional-caliber theatre productions to Chicagoland, particularly rarely-performed scripts. The mantra of the company is to challenge & entertain by celebrating collaboration and diversity. Elsinore has garnered critical plaudits for its five productions to date including Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? ("an up-close view of a master class in acting"), Terrence McNally's Frankie & Johnny In The Clair De Lune ("intensely intimate, intelligent drama"), Steven Dietz's Shooting Star ("takes flight under the astute direction of Thomas Neumann and the superb talents of Jamie Ewing...and Lori Rohr"), Schiller's Mary Stuart in a new adaptation by Peter Oswald ("a devastating piece of historical drama...a captivating theatrical event") and Hand To God by Robert Askins ("an experience that will surprise, intrigue and entertain...you'll definitely be putting your hands together at the end to applaud the acting of this ensemble"). The Lifespan of a Fact marks the ensemble's Chicago debut.

Comments