Elgin Symphony Orchestra to Present HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR in December

The performance will take place on December 14.

Nov. 15, 2024
Elgin Symphony Orchestra to Present HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR in December Image
The Elgin Symphony Orchestra will present its annual "Holiday Spectacular" concerts on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The concerts have become a tradition for many families across the area, as the award-winning Orchestra partners with the Elgin Master Chorale and Integrity School of Dance to present a festive performance of holiday music, song, and dance in celebration of the season.

ESO Music Director Chad Goodman will lead the Orchestra and Elgin Master Chorale in "O Holy Night", Handel's "Hallelujah Chorus", and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and other songs. The program also includes the Orchestra performing Christmas favorites including Leroy Anderson's "Christmas Festival", "Carol of the Bells", "Sleigh Ride", "White Christmas", and more. Students from Integrity School of Dance will join the ESO during a performance of selections from Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker" and audience members will enjoy a guest appearance by Santa Claus!

The concerts will be held at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin, Ill. Tickets start at $20. Youth and student discounts are available. Call the ESO Box Office at 847-888-4000 or log onto www.ElginSymphony.org.




