Photos: FULLY COMMITTED Starring Mike Newquist Returns to Chicago at The Den Theatre

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Fully Committed, the one-actor tour de force comedy by Becky Mode, is currently playing at The Den Theatre through March 28, 2026. It is performed by Chicago actor and improvisor Mike Newquist, playing nearly forty different characters. Newquist’s many roles in Chicago theater include God of Carnage with AstonRep, Design for Living with Pride Films and Plays, and Nice Girl for Raven Theatre. Derek Bertelsen, former founder/artistic director of The Comrades and company member and co-artistic director for AstonRep Theatre Company, is producing and directing. See photos here!

Fully Committed is a fast-paced, hilarious one-person comedy that takes audiences behind the scenes of New York’s hottest restaurant. One actor brings to life nearly 40 characters—from desperate celebrities and ruthless socialites to frazzled staff—and at the center of it all, one very overworked reservationist. It’s a razor-sharp satire of status, ambition, and customer service madness. This is the first time Fully Committed has been seen in Chicago in more than 25 years.

Fully Committed is based on characters Becky Mode developed with actor Mark Setlock from their experiences working in New York’s restaurant scene. The play was developed at the Adirondack Theatre Festival in 1998 and received its world premiere in September 1999 at the Vineyard Theatre, NYC. The production then moved to the Cherry Lane Theatre where it enjoyed a long Off-Broadway run. In 2016, Fully Committed made its Broadway debut starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson. This production at The Den is the first time Fully Committed has been seen in Chicago in more than 25 years.

The production team for Fully Committed includes Shane Hogan (Stage Manager), Bethany Hart (Dialect and Vocal Coach), and Jeremiah Barr (Technical Director).

Fully Committed is being performed at The Den Theatre through March 28, 2026, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm.