Jackalope Theatre Company Extends THE DRESS-UP PLAY

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Jackalope Theatre Company has extended the world premiere of THE DRESS-UP PLAY by Juliet Kang Huneke through March 29 at the Broadway Armory Park in Chicago. The production is directed by Karina Patel.

Additional performances have been added on Friday, March 27 at 7:00 p.m. (adult-only, recommended for ages 18 and up), and Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29 at 11:00 a.m. (family-friendly, recommended for ages 4 and up). The current schedule also includes performances on Fridays at 7:00 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

THE DRESS-UP PLAY follows a group of new friends gathering in a bedroom to play dress-up, exploring questions of identity, self-expression, and belonging through an interactive, fashion-inspired environment.

The cast includes Keimon Shook, Casey Whisler, Aidan Henri, and Jett Parr.

Creative Team

The production features Juliet Kang Huneke as playwright and Karina Patel as director. The creative team also includes casting director AJ Links, production manager Eric Turner, lighting designer Seojung Jang, sound designer Newton Schottelkotte, stage manager Amal Salem, accessibility manager Hudson Therriault, development director Amira Danan, and artistic director Kaiser Ahmed.

THE DRESS-UP PLAY

Through March 29, 2026

Broadway Armory Park

5917 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL

Running time is 60 minutes with no intermission.

Ticket Information

Tickets range from $15 to $35, with discounts available for students and Edgewater residents. Tickets can be purchased at JackalopeTheatre.org or by calling or texting 773-340-2543.