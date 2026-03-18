A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Comes to Skokie Theatre

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MadKap Productions will present the Tennessee Williams’ classic play A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE for 13 live performances at the Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave in Downtown Skokie from March 27 thru April 26, 2026, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm, with one Wed. matinee on April 15 at 1:30 pm. There are no performances April 3 - 5. Tickets are $42 general admission, $38 for seniors and students.

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE is considered to be one of the great classics of the American theatre. When Blanche DuBois, a troubled woman with a dark past, moves in with her sister Stella and her volatile husband Stanley, she learns that genteel pretensions are no match for the harsh realities symbolized by her brutish brother-in-law. It is an emotionally charged drama that explores desire, delusion, and the harsh realities of human nature

The play won both the Pulitzer Prize for drama and the Tony Award for Best Play. The movie version won the Golden Globe for Best Picture. Vivian Leigh won the Best Actress award for her portrayal of Blanche, a role originated by Jessica Tandy on Broadway.

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE stars Hailey Hance as Blanche, with Elyna Mellen as Stella, Nathaniel Kohlmeier as Stanley, and Denis Vorobyev as Mitch. The cast also features AJ Carchi, Wyatt DeLair, Neil Figuracion, Kimmy Higginbotham, and Dee Dee Logan

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE is directed by Wayne Mell, who founded MadKap productions with producer Wendy Kaplan in 2012. Set Design is by Brian Wasserman, with Lighting Design by Pat Henderson, Costume Design by Dame Erickson, Property Design by Michael Dwiggins and Sound Design by Elijah McTiernan. Laine Rogers is the Assistant Director, with Intimacy Direction by Krista Retka and Fight Choreography by Brian Plocharczyk.

COMPANY is the final production in MadKap Productions’ 11th season at Skokie Theatre, which started in July with A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM and included productions of PIPPIN, DEATHTRAP, .and most recently COMPANY.