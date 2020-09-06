Egyptian Theatre Launches #815Live Concert Series Online

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Egyptian Theatre has launched an online concert series, called #815Live!

The series brings in all local artists live on the theatre's stage every Thursday night at 6 PM, for full concert performances that are broadcast on Facebook.

This concert series is sponsored in part by the Farney R. Wurlitzer Foundation.

The next concert will be with The DeKalb Brass, taking place on Thursday, September 10 at 6pm.

Watch a recent concert with Peter Lindsay below!

