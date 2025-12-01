ELF THE MUSICAL Begins Its Holiday Run At The Auditorium

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

ELF THE MUSICAL will be sprinkling jolly joy as it begins tomorrow at The Auditorium (50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive) for a limited engagement through December 14 only.

ELF THE MUSICAL, inspired by the hit film, is the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy, a young orphan child whose life changes forever when he mistakenly crawls into Santa's sack of toys one Christmas Eve. When he discovers he is human, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and, in turn, helps the Big Apple rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.

Following two hugely successful seasons in London's West End in 2022 and 2023, ELF THE MUSICAL returned to Broadway for the first time in over a decade in 2024, and spread holiday cheer to sold-out, record-breaking audiences once again. Over the course of ELF THE MUSICAL's 8-week run, the show delighted over 94,000 guests and broke two Marquis Theatre Box Office Records.

ELF THE MUSICAL features a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, Smash, Boop! The Musical), with songs by Tony nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer). The musical returned to Broadway in an acclaimed production directed by Philip Wm. McKinley (The Boy From Oz, Spiderman: Turn Off The Dark) and choreographed by Olivier and Drama Desk nominee Liam Steel (Company ). Prior to that, this production was first staged at the Dominion Theatre in London's West End and became the venue's fastest-selling show in nearly a century, breaking its own box office records the following year at the same venue and becoming a firm holiday favorite for London audiences.

Restager Dave Solomon and Associate Choreographer Richard J. Hinds will helm the US tour creative based on the 2024 Broadway revival production. The creative team features set and costume design based on the original by multi-Olivier Award winner Tim Goodchild (Strangers on a Train, We Will Rock You, Royal Shakespeare Company), lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe (Bat Out of Hell, Mamma Mia! The Party), sound design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen (MJ the Musical, Hell's Kitchen), video design by Ian William Galloway(The Audience, The Light Princess), and hair and wig design by Sam Cox (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club). Orchestrations are byDoug Besterman, dance arrangements are by David Chase, vocal arrangements are by Phil Reno, and music supervision, additional arrangements & orchestrations are by Olivier Award winner Alan Williams (Sunset Boulevard, Evita), with associate music supervision by Nate Patten and music direction by Charlie Yokom.