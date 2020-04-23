Drury Lane to Hold Drive-Through Donation Event Collecting Face Mask Materials and More

On Monday, April 27, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., Drury Lane will host a drive-through donation event, accepting fabric and elastic donations to support the efforts of theatrical seamstresses who are sewing and donating fabric masks for healthcare workers, first responders, and others in need across Chicagoland.



During the donation drive, Drury Lane's façade will be illuminated in blue as a tribute to our frontline healthcare workers. The blue lights have been donated by Midwest Conference Services and will turn on at 7 p.m. and remain lit throughout the evening.



To donate, simply drive up to Drury Lane's front doors between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday, April 27 and drop off your fabric and elastic donation. Participants will remain in their vehicles at all times, and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to during this event.



Fabric and elastic will be donated for creating masks as part of the partnership between UIC's College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts and Chicago Shakespeare Theater; this partnership has yielded over 14,000 face masks for those in need.



At the request of the UI Health system, Drury Lane is specifically seeking 100% cotton quilting-style fabric that is at least 12 inches wide by 12 inches tall. Ideal elastic is ¼" flat braided elastic that is at least 7 inches long.



For more information on the UIC-Shakespeare Theater partnership, please click here.



DETAILS



Event: Drive-Through Donations - Fabric and Elastic for COVID-19 Face Masks



Location: Drury Lane Theatre & Events, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181



Date: Monday, April 27, 2020



Time: 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. CST



To participate: Simply drive up to Drury Lane's front doors between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday, April 27 and drop off your fabric and elastic donation. Participants will remain in their vehicles at all times, and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to during this event.





