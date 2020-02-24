Drury Lane Theatre for Young Audiences presents Shrek the Musical, with music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and based on the Dreamworks Animation Motion Picture and the book by William Steig. Shrek the Musical runs April 30 - June 13, 2020, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.

"Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek...." And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand... and his name is Shrek! Theatre for Young Audiences productions are 60 minutes with no intermission.

The creative team includes Scott Calcagno (Director), Ericka Mac (Choreographer), Alex Newkirk (Music Director), Daniel Friedman (Lighting Designer), Jen Whittington (Costume Coordinator), and Cassy Schillo (Properties and Scenic Design).

Tickets for Drury Lane Theatre's productionsa??are available by calling the Box Office at (630) 530-0111 or Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or by visitinga??DruryLaneTheatre.com.





