Debo Balogun, Ashli Rene Funches and More to Star in COVENANT at The Goodman

The Goodman’s Centennial 2025/2026 Season will continue with the Chicago premiere of Covenant. BOLD Artistic Producer Malkia Stampley is set to direct a cast including Debo Balogun (graveyard shift), Ashli Rene Funches (A Red Orchid Theatre’s IS GOD IS), Jaeda LaVonne (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre’s Twelfth Night), Felicia Oduh (The Nacirema Society) and Anji White (Fat Ham). Understudies will be announced at a later date.

Covenant appears May 2 through May 31 (opening night is May 11) in the 350-seat flexible Owen Theatre.

Johnny “Honeycomb” James (Debo Balogun) left his small Georgia town a struggling guitarist—and returned a blues star, to the surprise of sisters Violet (Felicia Oduh) and Avery (Jaeda LaVonne), their mother (Anji White) and their Best Friend Ruthie (Ashli Rene Funches). As rumors of a darker deal abound, it becomes clear that he’s not the only one with a secret…or seeking salvation.

This tense thriller explores the power of belief and the thin line between rumor and truth. Covenant premiered at Roundabout Theatre Company in 2023 to critical acclaim, earning a New York Times Critics Pick.