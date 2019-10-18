Death And Pretzels Presents A MURDER MOST NOVEL

Death & Pretzels presents the world premiere of local playwright, Alex Butschli's A Murder Most Novel, a live radio play, directed by Madison Smith.

From the case files of the brilliant and handsome detective, Max Forthright comes... A MURDER MOST NOVEL! The legendary gumshoe and his tenacious partner in crime-stopping, Bernadette Hargreaves, will encounter their most dangerous case yet: hosting a dinner party! But this party meant to celebrate the publishing of Max Forthright's memoirs turns deadly when his guests begin turning up dead! How will the master detective uncover the murderer when he was the one who invited all the suspects? Danger! Intrigue! Sensuality! Garden pest removal tips! Gather around your radio set and stoke your fireplace for yet another thrilling adventure tale of Max Forthright and Bernadette Hargreaves! Featuring live foley, original music and 8 actors playing more than 30 characters, join us at "KCDP" studio circa 1944 to see these seasoned radio performers in action.

Featuring Guy Wicke (Max Forthright), Elaina Henderson (Bernadette Hargreaves), Steve Bryant (Roman Powell and others), Nick Strauss (Mordecai Vanderwright and others), Taylor Toms (Ainsley Hyde and others), Elliot Lerner (Franklin Goggins and others), Katie Incardona (Genieve Wrankle and others), Grant Alsup (Percy Gallavanter and others), Foley Artist and Accompaniest Andrew Milliken, and Assistant Foley Artist Lili Bjorklund.

Production team includes Original Music by Andrew Milliken, Stage Manager Lili Bjorklund, Lighting Design by Charles Blunt, Poster Design by Bridget Vacha, and Production Photography by Steve Bryant.

Running Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30pm at Nox Arca Theatre in Ravenswood. (4001 N. Ravenswood #405 Chicago, Illinois 60613).The venue is BYOB, wheelchair accessible, and there is free parking on Ravenswood.

Tickets: $18 available online or at the door, $15 student tickets available at the door only with valid student I.D., Industry tickets are also available with code. Tickets $12 during Preview Performances November 7th and 8th.

Listen from Home! Live Broadcasts of the radio play will occur every Thursday, November 14th, 21st, December 5th and 12th. It's just $5 to catch the live stream online.

Death & Pretzels is a Chicago based theater company dedicated to exploring oddity, antiquity and ensemble built experiences; we have a vested interest in producing works that are long-forgotten, oft-neglected or out-of-the box. We strive to create theater you can't see anywhere else. D&P was born in April of 2014 when a group of artists came together to collaborate on a production of S. Ansky's The Dybbuk, a 100 year old Yiddish ghost story. D&P's first production ignited a passion for stories told through a strong ensemble, featuring bold, interesting female characters and themes often centered around the occult, religion and the exploration of the unknown. With their focus on new works, D&P has been lucky enough to present the Chicago premieres of Chiara Atik's Women, Steve Yockey's very still & hard to see, Adam Harrell's The Basement Company, Brendan Bourque-Sheil's The Book of Maggie, the United States premiere of James Odin Wade's Helmut's Big Day, and the world premieres of Paul Pasulka's Gruoch, or Lady Macbeth and the musical comedy, Musical Therapy, by Joey Katsiroubas and Dan Hass.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You