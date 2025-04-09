Davenport's to Celebrate MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET With Levi Kreis and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Davenport's is celebrating the award-winning, acclaimed juke box Broadway show Million Dollar Quartet that will be featuring the original Tony Award winning Levi Kreis (who portrayed Jerry Lee Lewis) and members of the current cast from Paramount Theater's MDQ and their once-a-month jam billed as Four Buck Family Band. Million Dollar Quartet premiered on Broadway 15 years ago to critical and audience acclaim and dramatizes the Million Dollar Quartet recording session of December 4, 1956, at Sun Records Studio with the young rock and roll/country stars Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis. Located in the heart of Chicago's Wicker Park, Davenport's is located at 1383 N Milwaukee, Chicago. You can visit DavenportsPianoBar.com for more information.

An Evening with Levi Kreis will feature songs from his performances in Hadestown, Million Dollar Quartet, Violet and more. His exciting performance infuses Broadway classics with jazz, soul and rockabilly for a musical perspective that is completely original and absolutely flawless. Levi will be featuring special guest classical crossover artist Jason Antone. This promises to be a unique and intimate evening from one of Broadway's finest. This musical event will take place for two nights on Friday, May 9 and Saturday, May 10 at 8pm (doors open at 7:30pm). Tickets are $55 and are available now.

Members of Paramount Theater's current cast of Million Dollar Quartet will be performing their monthly jam billed as Four Buck Family Band. Featuring cast members Madison Palmer, Garrett Forrestal, Alex Swindle, Jake Saleh, Haley Jane Schafer and Sam Pearson, the evening is nonstop rock n roll. The jam is full of fun tunes that are current, nostalgic, unique, coupled with the members own personal flair of storytelling. They are theater performers, vocalists, and multi-instrumentalists, which provides a depth of versatility. These monthly jams have constantly sold out, so get your tickets early for Monday, May 12 at 8pm. Tickets are $10 and are available at Davenportspianobar.com.events.Four Buck Family Band Tickets | $10 | May 12 @ Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret, Chicago | DICE

