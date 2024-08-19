Davenport's $1000 Sing Off Competition to Continue in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago's largest cash prize singing contest Davenport's $1000 Sing Off competition will continue in September with Disney music. The $1000 Sing-Off is Chicago's newest talent contest. Since the first contest in May, Davenport's has awarded $16,000 in cash prizes to 28 winners over the course of 9 contests in the Pop, Broadway Showtune and Jazz categories.

The Disney Vocalist Sing-Off will take place September 4th/11th/18th. Each week, three judges will award a $1000 first prize, $500 second prize, and a $250 third prize. These competitions will take place in the cabaret room of Davenport's, beginning at 8:00pm. July's competition will be hosted by Daryl Nitz & Andrew Blendermann, also with 3 judges.

Admission is $10 for both audience members and participants. Singers will receive a voucher for one drink. All other audience are encouraged to purchase drinks with their servers. Winners are determined by audience voting, judges' ranking, and participants' talent fit for an upcoming Davenport's Showcase."

Visit the Davenport's website: https://www.davenportspianobar... for the details and rules.

