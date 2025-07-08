DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS and More Set for Lazy Susan Theatre Co. 2025/2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lazy Susan Theatre Co. has revealed the Company's upcoming 2025-2026 season. The season will kick off with Matt Minnicino's wyrd (October 7-28, 2025) directed by Jeff Award-winning actress Sonya Robinson. Lazy Susan Theatre Co. will present Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors (February 2-26, 2026) by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen and directed by Executive Director Matthew Masino as part of Chicago Theatre Week 2026. Rounding out the season is moonwatchers (April 24-May 11, 2026) written by Corey Farrell and Nigel Berkeley and directed by Co-Artistic Director Nealie Tinlin.

"This season turns the familiar upside down," said Co-Artistic Director Hannah Loessberg. "From wyrd's haunting take on myth, to Dracula's sharp comedy, to the heartfelt humor of moonwatchers, each show brings a fresh, surprising perspective that's pure Lazy Susan."

Along with the season announcement, Lazy Susan Theatre Co. is thrilled to announce the inaugural Never Been Worn New Play Festival (December 13, 2025), a celebration of theatrical firsts where nothing is off the rack and everything is freshly stitched. This Festival showcases three brand-new plays that have never been seen by an audience before, offering a rare glimpse into the raw, unfiltered voices of three emerging playwrights. Featured plays and artists are to be announced.