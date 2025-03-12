DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE Comes to Skokie Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MadKap Productions will present DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE by Sarah Ruhl for 12 live performances at the Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave in Downtown Skokie. from Mar 28 thru Apr 19, 2025, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm, with one Wed. matinee on Apr 16 at 1:30 pm. Tickets are $42 general admission, $38 for seniors and students and can be purchased online or by calling 847-677-7761.

Dead Man's Cell Phone is a wildly imaginative comedy about the technologically obsessed. When a lonely woman named Jean discovers that a stranger has died next to her in a coffee shop, she can't resist answering his constantly ringing cell home. She suddenly finds herself as comforter and confessor to the man's grieving friends and family, and before she knows it, Jean is ensnarled in the dead man's bizarre life. Dead Man's Cell Phone is a wickedly funny satire on life and relationships in the modern world..

Sarah Ruhl is an American playwright, poet, professor, and essayist. Among her most popular plays are Eurydice, The Clean House, and In the Next Room (or the Vibrator Play). She has been the recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship and the PEN/Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater Award for a distinguished American playwright in mid-career. Two of her plays have been finalists for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and she received a nomination for Tony Award for Best Play. In 2020,

Dead Man's Cell Phone is directed by Skokie Theatre Managing Director Wayne Mell, with lighting design by Pat Henderson, costume design by Wendy Kaplan, and sound design by Ethan Patterson.

Dead Man's Cell Phone has a cast of returning performers, and stars Heidi Hansfield (Avenue Q, Something's Afoot), Peter Goldsmith (On Golden Pond, Marjorie Prime), Ann James (Cat On a Hot Tin Roof), Sarah Ann Sutter (Rumors), Denis Vorobyev (Romeo and Bernadette) and newcomer Elise Blanchard.

Dead Man's Cell Phone is the final show in the company's 10th Anniversary Season which started with Grease this summer, and continued with Rodgers and Hammestein's South Pacific. the mystery thriller Boy Gets Girl by Rebecca Gilman, and most recently the new musical Romeo and Bernadette. Next year's subscription series will be announced at the opening of Dead Man's Cell Phone on March 28.

