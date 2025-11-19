Construction More Than 75% Complete on TimeLine Theatre New Home

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TimeLine Theatre Company has confirmed that construction of its new home is more than 75% complete, with sights set on substantial completion of the building in February.﻿

﻿TimeLine's new home is located in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood at 5035 N. Broadway, just steps away from the newly reopened CTA Red Line Argyle stop. The building will include an intimate and flexible 250-seat black box theater, a bar and café, exhibit galleries, dedicated spaces for education programs and community gatherings, a spacious rehearsal room that invites a view of the art as it's being made, office and production space for TimeLine's staff, plus opportunities for future expansion.

TimeLine's general contractor, Bulley & Andrews, estimates the building will be complete soon after the New Year. Recent progress includes the following:

The exterior concrete façade facing Broadway is now painted a purple-hued sheen, a color inspired by the brick façade of the former Reebie Bros. warehouse on the site.

A prominent glass curtain wall completes the sheathing of the Broadway façade. The clear glass allows ample natural light inside and provides a dramatic window to activities within the building. The windows also have a special film that prevents bird collisions.

The original front sidewalk was demolished, removed and is being replaced with a new sidewalk that includes three cut-outs that will add three new trees to the Broadway streetscape.

Back inside, a concrete floor was poured in the theater space itself. Then, in an engineering marvel, the entire floor was “lifted” two inches by 180 individual mini-jacks, resulting in a sprung concrete floor with a uniform pocket of air beneath to create an important sound proofing barrier.

5035 N. Broadway is now nearly “fully wired.” Electric, communications and theatrical systems are being integrated into the building, ready to accept light and sound fixtures.

Additional soundproofing materials are being installed throughout the building to minimize ambient noise from Broadway in front, and the newly opened CTA Argyle Red Line stop directly behind the building.

A fire protection system has been installed. As an additional safety precaution, an electric generator has been placed outside the back of the building to bring electrical and mechanical systems back in case of an outage.

Backstage spaces for actors, designers and technical staff are fully framed, including a green room, costume storage, work space, dressing rooms, shower and the third-floor rehearsal room at the front of the building, also visible from Broadway below.

The first of two elevators, a large freight elevator ready to transport oversized set pieces, has been installed. Coming soon is the elevator in front of the building for patron use. The building has been designed to be fully ADA-compliant.

On floors four and five, individual offices, departmental “work pods,” a kitchenette, common areas and meeting rooms are emerging in what was former Reebie Bros. storage space, giving TimeLine's staff an urban, loft-like work environment.

Interior framing, drywall, caulking and priming is nearly complete and interior painting has begun.

Everyone asks: “what about the bathrooms?” For audience members, two banks of restrooms on two floors provide a total of 20 private stalls with floor-to-ceiling doors and walls, each with its own unique vintage light sconce.

At the top of the construction priority list in the coming weeks is continuing MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing) installation, installing the second elevator, grinding and polishing exposed concrete flooring, building out the bar and café, interior painting and finishes, preparation for interior design work, and more.

In addition, Chicago-based consultants on the design and construction team including Threshold Acoustics, authorities on state-of-the-art theatrical acoustics, and Schuler Shook, experts at planning and outfitting the theater space itself with the latest systems, technology, decor and seating configurations will be on site more frequently, putting the finishing touches on the theater space itself. When complete, the flexible black box space will open with eight different seating configurations, already approved by the city.

“As the building nears completion, and the theater starts to come to life, I'm becoming more and more excited about seeing a show here. I can't wait to share it with family and friends, and the entire city,” said Brendan Keane, division leader at Bulley & Andrews, TimeLine's general contractor.

“Honestly, it's incredibly energizing to walk through the building now and really see how far we've come,” said Elizabeth K. Auman, Director of New Home Development for TimeLine Theatre. “This is the work that brought me to TimeLine, and after living with this project for so long, watching it take shape day by day feels a little surreal—in the best possible way. It's a privilege to help shepherd this next chapter for the organization.”

“We're in the final stages, and the excitement is growing,” said Mica Cole, Executive Director of TimeLine Theatre. “Every beam, every fixture, every detail of this new space has been shaped by years of deep planning and collaboration. I can't wait for the moment we open our doors next spring and welcome our students, artists, audience, the Uptown community, and the city of Chicago into this beautiful new home that we've built together.”

A series of Grand Opening events are being planned for March. In April, TimeLine will begin rehearsals for the inaugural production in their new home, An Enemy of the People, a new, award-winning version by Amy Herzog of Henrik Ibsen's historic masterwork about citizens standing up to power. An Enemy of the People is scheduled to run in May - June 2026.

The design and construction team for TimeLine's new home includes HGA, Schuler Shook, Threshold Acoustics, Bulley & Andrews, and Cullen Construction Management. Further information about TimeLine's new home project, including design renderings along with photos and timelapse videos documenting construction benchmarks, is available at timelinetheatre.com/its-time.

Since launching its capital campaign, “IT'S TIME: The Campaign for TimeLine's New Home,” the company has successfully raised more than $42.6 million toward the approximately $46 million project cost, including $12.9 million in public support ($2.9 million from the State of Illinois, $10 million from the City of Chicago), and funds from more than 200 generous individual donors.

On stage in January: TimeLine's 2025-26 season continues with its Chicago premiere production of the 2025 Tony Award-winner Eureka Day at the Broadway Playhouse. Meanwhile, TimeLine continues to create art while simultaneously building its new home. ﻿

﻿The company's 29th season continues in January with the Chicago premiere of Eureka Day, winner of the 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play. Jonathan Spector's sharply funny new satire of progressivism, parenting, and public health, directed by Lili-Anne Brown, will be presented at Broadway In Chicago's Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St., on Chicago's Magnificent Mile. Performances are January 13 - February 22, 2026. The most affordable way to secure the best seats is to purchase a TimeLine Theatre FlexPass, on sale now from $92 - $278.