Community Projects Offered Helping Hand Through ComEd Competitive Grant Program

To help support local communities in their efforts to protect the environment, enhance public safety and increase access to the arts, ComEd again offers grants up to $10,000 to municipal and public safety agencies, as well as arts and culture organizations in the areas ComEd serves.

In partnership with Openlands, Metropolitan Mayors Caucus and the League of Chicago Theatres, ComEd offers three separate grant programs: Green Region, Powering Safe Communities and Powering the Arts, respectively. These grants helped restore and enhance natural habitats for learning, enjoyment and to support wildlife; funded LED stop signs and radar speed displays to improve safety; and provided underserved students access to more summer arts and culture programs.

Grant applications for any of the programs are being accepted through 5 p.m. CST March 13, 2020.

"By working with organizations closely aligned to the needs of the communities ComEd serves, we're able to identify and provide support to projects that can have significant, positive impacts for the people who live there," said Melissa Washington, senior vice president of governmental and external affairs at ComEd.

Green Region grants support public agencies in their efforts to plan for, protect and improve open land. This grant supports open-space projects that focus on planning, acquisition and improvements to local parks, natural areas and recreation resources. A summary of 2019 Green Region winners can be found here.

Powering Safe Communities grants support municipal and public safety initiatives. This year, the grant has a special focus on electrification projects that reduce carbon emissions, improve public health outcomes and advance community resiliency. A summary of 2019 Powering Safe Communities winners can be found here.

Recognizing that increased access to the arts enhances the vibrancy of local communities, Powering the Arts grants support arts and culture organizations in their efforts to reach new and diverse audiences. A summary of 2019 Powering the Arts winners can be found here.

For more information on each grant program, including eligibility guidelines and how to apply, visit ComEd.com/Grants.

