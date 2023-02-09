Comedy Podcast TWO DYKES AND A MIC is Coming to The Den Theatre in May

The Den Theatre will present the comedy podcast and live touring show "Two Dykes and a Mic", playing Friday, May 19 at 7:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($22 - $40) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Comedians McKenzie Goodwin and Rachel Scanlon host this raunchy and hilarious queer show that will have your body rocking with laughter and sexual tension. The two best friends who have a "will they won't they" vibe (Kenz say's they definitely won't), keep listeners up to date with "Gay News," relationship advice with "Ask a Dyke," dating horror stories with weekly "Bumble Fumbles," fan favorite segments like "What's Gayer" and "Who Tops Who" and more!

McKenzie Goodwin

is an LA based comedian and writer. She's been described as the "Norah Jones of comedy" due to her low energy, soft voice and repertoire of material that slaps HARD. Yes, she's gay... stop asking.

Rachel Scanlon

is an LA based stand-up comedian, host, writer and podcaster from Minnesota. Ray has performed all over the country and legend has it, is the best comedian to ever live. She is the co-host of "Two Dykes And A Mic" and most recently you've seen Rachel on Don't Tell Comedy, JFL and Comedy Central.

Performance schedule:

Friday, May 19 at 7:15 pm

Tickets: $25 regular seating ($22 obstructed view); $40 front row VIP table seating; $35 VIP table seating; $30 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

COVID safety: The Den Theatre no longer requires patrons to offer proof of vaccination for COVID-19 to gain entry into the facility. For the most up-to-date information on our venue's COVID precautions, please visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love - the theatre. The Den is home to six resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.