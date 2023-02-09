Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedy Podcast TWO DYKES AND A MIC is Coming to The Den Theatre in May

Comedians McKenzie Goodwin and Rachel Scanlon host this raunchy and hilarious queer show that will have your body rocking with laughter and sexual tension. 

Feb. 09, 2023  
The Den Theatre will present the comedy podcast and live touring show "Two Dykes and a Mic", playing Friday, May 19 at 7:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($22 - $40) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Comedians McKenzie Goodwin and Rachel Scanlon host this raunchy and hilarious queer show that will have your body rocking with laughter and sexual tension. The two best friends who have a "will they won't they" vibe (Kenz say's they definitely won't), keep listeners up to date with "Gay News," relationship advice with "Ask a Dyke," dating horror stories with weekly "Bumble Fumbles," fan favorite segments like "What's Gayer" and "Who Tops Who" and more!

McKenzie Goodwin

is an LA based comedian and writer. She's been described as the "Norah Jones of comedy" due to her low energy, soft voice and repertoire of material that slaps HARD. Yes, she's gay... stop asking.

Rachel Scanlon

is an LA based stand-up comedian, host, writer and podcaster from Minnesota. Ray has performed all over the country and legend has it, is the best comedian to ever live. She is the co-host of "Two Dykes And A Mic" and most recently you've seen Rachel on Don't Tell Comedy, JFL and Comedy Central.

Performance schedule:

Friday, May 19 at 7:15 pm

Tickets: $25 regular seating ($22 obstructed view); $40 front row VIP table seating; $35 VIP table seating; $30 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

COVID safety: The Den Theatre no longer requires patrons to offer proof of vaccination for COVID-19 to gain entry into the facility. For the most up-to-date information on our venue's COVID precautions, please visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love - the theatre. The Den is home to six resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.




Rivendell Welcomes New Ensemble Members Photo
Rivendell Welcomes New Ensemble Members
Rivendell Theatre Ensemble (RTE), Chicago’s only Equity theatre dedicated to producing new work with women at the core, welcomes eight new ensemble members.
The Art Institute Of Chicago Presents LYGIA PAPE: TECELARES Photo
The Art Institute Of Chicago Presents LYGIA PAPE: TECELARES
The Art Institute is pleased to announce Lygia Pape: Tecelares, an exhibition that brings together nearly 100 rarely seen woodblock prints by Pape, some of which have not been shown publicly since the artist exhibited them from the 1950s through 1970s.
Comedian Janeane Garofalo to Perform at The Den Theatre in March Photo
Comedian Janeane Garofalo to Perform at The Den Theatre in March
The Den Theatre will welcome back comedian Janeane Garofalo for four stand-up performances on March 10 & 11, 2023 on The Heath Mainstage.
Review: TONI STONE at Goodman Theatre Photo
Review: TONI STONE at Goodman Theatre
What did our critic think of TONI STONE at Goodman Theatre? TONI STONE is a memory play-in more ways than one. Lydia R. Diamond's play is indeed structured in non-linear (and yet, still mostly chronological order) as the titular Toni Stone recounts her memories as the first woman to regularly play professional baseball. It's also a memory play in the sense that it captures a moment in history that many audiences may not know before they see the work. In real life, Toni Stone played for the Indianapolis Clowns, a Negro League team, in 1953. The play itself never references that year-or any dates in Toni's timeline-outright (the program merely lists the setting as '1920's-1940's USA.') Instead, Toni weaves between different moments in her life, diving in and out of them-much like she might dive to catch a ball in the outfield (although she played second base).

