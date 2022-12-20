Comedian Maz Jobrani to Perform at The Den Theatre in January

The Den Theatre will present comedian Maz Jobrani for four stand-up performances January 27 & 28, 2023 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($25 - $75) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Maz Jobrani is a comedian, actor and host of his own podcast "Back To School with Maz Jobrani" on the All Things Comedy Network. His new standup comedy special, Pandemic Warrior, is now available for streaming on PeacockTV. As an actor, he was most recently seen playing the loveable "Fawz" on the CBS comedy Superior Donuts. He has made many appearances on television's most popular shows including Grey's Anatomy, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Better Off Ted, Last Man Standing and Shameless. He has also been a regular guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Late Late Show with James Corden. Maz starred as the title character in the award-winning indie comedy, Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero, a feature which he co-wrote and co-produced. He has co-starred in many additional films, including Sydney Pollack's The Interpreter, Disney's Descendants and Ice Cube's Friday After Next. Maz's other standup comedy specials include Immigrant, which was filmed at the prestigious Kennedy Center and is a Netflix original, as well as three additional solo specials on Showtime: Brown and Friendly, I Come in Peace and I'm Not a Terrorist, But I've Played One on TV. In the spring of 2016, he performed at the White House where he had the privilege of introducing Michelle Obama. As a UC Berkeley alum, Maz gave the keynote speech to the graduating class of 2017. Maz served as the host for the 45th International Emmy's in New York. He was a founding member of "The Axis of Evil" comedy tour, which aired on Comedy Central. He is a regular panelist on NPR's Wait Wait Don't Tell Me and has given 2 TED Talks. His LA Times Best Selling book, "I'm Not a Terrorist, But I've Played One on TV," was published by Simon & Schuster. Maz executive produced Everything Must Change, a documentary about his sister's battle with breast cancer which is currently available on iTunes.

Performance schedule:

Friday, January 27, 2023 at 7:30 pm and 9:45 pm

Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 7:30 pm and 9:45 pm

Tickets: $32 regular seating ($25 obstructed view); $75 front row VIP table seating; $55 VIP table seating; $38 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love - the theatre. The Den is home to six resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.