Comedian Janeane Garofalo to Perform at The Den Theatre in March

Actress and comedian Janeane Garofalo has been an American institution since she burst on the scene in 1992.

Feb. 08, 2023  

The Den Theatre will welcome back comedian Janeane Garofalo for four stand-up performances on March 10 & 11, 2023 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($19 - $49) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Actress and comedian Janeane Garofalo has been an American institution since she burst on the scene in 1992. Janeane has had many memorable and critically acclaimed roles in films such as The Truth About Cats and Dogs, Wet Hot American Summer, Ratatouille, Steal This Movie, Reality Bites, Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion, Mystery Men, The Ten and The Cable Guy. Janeane also co-authored the best seller "Feel This Book," with Ben Stiller.

Janeane was a cast member of the Emmy Award-winning The Ben Stiller Show and played the role of Paula, the acerbic talent booker, on The Larry Sanders Show, for which she received an Emmy nomination. During the fall of '94, she joined the cast of Saturday Night Live. Some of Janeane's other television work includes two specials for HBO, FOX's 24, Mad About You and the final season of NBC's The West Wing, where she played Democratic campaign strategist Louise Thornton.

In addition to acting in film and television, Janeane is an outspoken activist, spoken word performer and stand-up comedy entertainer known and respected around the world. She was instrumental in the successful launching of the first liberal radio network, Air America Radio, where she hosted her own talk show, "The Majority Report." A lightning rod for controversy, Janeane's well-informed opinions and unflinching honesty have inspired laughs, as well as striking a chord with the left, right and everyone in between.

Performance schedule:

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:15 pm and 9:30 pm

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:15 pm and 9:30 pm

Tickets: $26 regular seating ($19 obstructed view); $49 front row VIP table seating; $39 VIP table seating; $33 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

COVID safety: Effective November 21, 2022, The Den Theatre will no longer require patrons to offer proof of vaccination for COVID-19 to gain entry into the facility. For the most up-to-date information on our venue's COVID precautions, please visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love - the theatre. The Den is home to six resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.




Subtext Theater Company will stage this spring a new play by Leigh Johnson entitled A Bump on the Leg. This play is the biographical retelling of an event from the life of Chicago resident and Irish immigrant James Mallon.
The Den Theatre ihas announced that comedian Ted Alexandro is playing four stand-up performances March 3 & 4, 2023 on The Heath Mainstage.
EXPO CHICAGO, the international exposition of contemporary and modern art, today announced the participants and programming for the second annual Directors Summit, presented as part of the 10th anniversary edition of the fair taking place April 13–16, 2023.
TimeLine Theatre Company will present the Chicago premiere production of the internationally acclaimed and Tony Award-winning play THE LEHMAN TRILOGY by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power, will open the company’s upcoming 2023-2024 season.

