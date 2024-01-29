Comedian Dave Attell Comes To The Den Theatre In September 2024

By: Jan. 29, 2024

Comedian Dave Attell Comes To The Den Theatre In September 2024

The Den Theatre has announced comic Dave Attell, featuring four stand-up performances on Friday, September 13, and Saturday, September 15, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 each night on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.

Dave Attell is a stand-up comedian, actor and writer, best known as the host of Comedy Central's INSOMNIAC WITH DAVE ATTELL, which gave him a cult following. He can next be seen in the Hulu series LIFE & BETH alongside Amy Schumer, Michael Rapaport, and Michael Cera. He can also be seen on BUMPING MICS with Jeff Ross, currently streaming on Netflix, and HBO's CRASHING with Pete Holmes. His series DAVE'S OLD PORN ran for 2 seasons on Showtime, and his stand up series, DAVE ATTELL'S COMEDY UNDERGROUND, and his one hour special, ROAD WORK, were featured on Comedy Central. ROAD WORK is currently streaming on Netflix.

His film credits include Chris Rock's cult film, POOTIE TANG, FUNNY PEOPLE, SCARY MOVIE 4, and LOS ENCHILADAS and in the Amy Schumer films TRAINWRECK and I FEEL PRETTY. His television credits include, THE SIMPSONS, DIFFICULT PEOPLE, BOB'S BURGERS, ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT, THE Jim Gaffigan SHOW, THE Jim Norton SHOW, INSIDE Amy Schumer, LOUIE, ED, EVERYBODY LOVES RAYMOND, and TOUGH CROWD WITH Colin Quinn. He was named one of the “25 Funniest People in America” by Entertainment Weekly Magazine. When not on the road, Attell makes regular appearances at the Comedy Cellar in New York City.

Performance schedule:Friday, September 13, 2024 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m.Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets: $30 regular seating ($25 obstructed view); $50 front row VIP table seating; $42 VIP table seating; $35 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum. 

Tickets ($22 - $38) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.




