Comedian Brad Williams Comes To The Den Theatre December 1 & 2

Pound for pound, Brad Williams is the funniest comedian in the country right now, and has become one of the most in-demand comedians working today.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY; Now Extended Through August 6th Photo 1 Photos: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Video: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Photo 2 Video: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On Goodman Theatre's THE WHO'S TOMMY Photo 3 Reviews: Critics Sound Off On Goodman Theatre's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Review: THE WHO'S TOMMY Ignites the Goodman's Stage Like Never Before Photo 4 Review: THE WHO'S TOMMY Ignites the Goodman's Stage Like Never Before

Comedian Brad Williams Comes To The Den Theatre December 1 & 2

The Den Theatre today announced a special appearance by comedian Brad Williams featuring four stand-up performances on Friday December 1 and Saturday December 2, 2023 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. each night on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($22 - $40) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Pound for pound, Brad Williams is the funniest comedian in the country right now, and has become one of the most in-demand comedians working today. A California native, Williams started doing stand-up comedy as a teenager and has been touring successfully ever since, routinely selling out shows all over the country and the world.

Williams has parlayed success into a multitude of stand-up television experiences, including The Tonight Show, Dave Attell's Comedy Underground, and Jimmy Kimmel Live. His first one-hour special, Fun Size, was the highest rated special on Showtime, and a year later he followed that up with his second special, Daddy Issues, which was more successful than the first and prompted The New York Times to write “No one is doing it [stand-up comedy] more hilariously than Brad Williams.” His third special in three years was an uproarious one, hosting some of the edgiest comedians in the country from the prestigious Montreal Just For Laughs Festival. Recently, his groundbreaking special on Netflix, The Degenerates, garnered huge ratings and rave reviews.

Also an accomplished actor, Williams has appeared on numerous TV shows and feature films, including FX's Legit, Sam and Cat, Mind of Mencia, Pitboss, a recurring role on the Hulu original show Deadbeat, and memorable roles in a plethora of movies, including Little Evil, produced by Scott Stuber (Ted), as well as the Netflix original Christopher Guest film, Mascots.

In addition to stand-up and acting, Williams has become a dynamic on-air personality as well. His 5 years of podcasting with Adam Ray, with the show About Last Night, was a mainstay on the iTunes charts. Additionally, he is also a regular contributor on KROQ's Kevin and Bean Show in Los Angeles, as well as Adam Carolla's podcast, The Adam Carolla Show.

Williams' ability to make humorous and inspiring observations on disability, relationships, sex, and race are consistently winning over audiences and proving anyone can overcome their shortcomings. His live performances are always high energy and frequently feature full standing ovations from those in attendance, which prompted the late Robin Williams to call him “Prozac with a head.”

Performance schedule:Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m.Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets: $25 regular seating ($22 obstructed view); $40 front row VIP table seating; $36 VIP table seating; $30 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum. 




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS Comes To The Joinery Chicago, Presented By Human Needs Theatre Project Photo
SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS Comes To The Joinery Chicago, Presented By Human Needs Theatre Project

Six strangers embark on a silent retreat in the woods, where their vows of silence collide with the achingly human need for connection. With a perfect blend of profound and humorous moments, this critically acclaimed play delves into life's biggest questions and reminds us of the power of silence in our search for meaning.

2
FOREVER SIMON & GARFUNKEL Comes to Raue Centers Arts On The Green Photo
FOREVER SIMON & GARFUNKEL Comes to Raue Center's Arts On The Green

Raue Center’s Arts On The Green presents Forever Simon & Garfunkel, celebrating the best-selling duo in rock’n’roll history with humor, soaring energy, charm, and harmony, Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 7 p.m.

3
Kokandy Productions Presents the Chicago Premiere of AMERICAN PSYCHO: The Musical At The C Photo
Kokandy Productions' Presents the Chicago Premiere of AMERICAN PSYCHO: The Musical At The Chopin Theatre

Indulge in '80s excess and “pure, decadent pleasure” as Kokandy Productions concludes its 2023 season with the Chicago premiere of American Psycho: The Musical, directed by Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham, with music direction by Heidi Joosten and choreography by Breon Arzell, playing September 14 – November 26, 2023.

4
Chicagos Fine Arts Building Celebrates 125th Anniversary With Performances, Live Artmaking Photo
Chicago's Fine Arts Building Celebrates 125th Anniversary With Performances, Live Artmaking And More

Chicago's historic Fine Arts Building (410 S. Michigan Avenue) celebrates its 125th anniversary with a major public event on Friday, October 13 from 5-9 p.m. that activates all ten floors of this Chicago Landmark, an artist haven since its founding in October 1898.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre Video Video: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre
Photos & First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago Video
Photos & First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago
Photos & First Look at Gavin Lee & More in THE 39 Steps at Drury Lane Theatre Video
Photos & First Look at Gavin Lee & More in THE 39 Steps at Drury Lane Theatre
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables
Ardent Dance Company (7/07-7/09)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WARHOL Lecture: Thomas Kiedrowski - "Andy Warhol's New York City"
McAninch Arts Center (8/31-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucy's Comedy
Raue Center For The Arts (2/16-2/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Merrily We Roll Along
Invictus Theatre (6/23-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cymbeline - Kelvyn Park
Midsommer Flight (7/21-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Merrily We Roll Along
Invictus Theatre’s Reginald Vaughn Theatre (6/23-7/23)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical
Studebaker Theatre (6/02-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucy's Comedy
Raue Center For The Arts (10/06-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gypsy
The Marriott Theatre (8/23-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Red Riding Hood
Irish American Heritage Center (5/24-8/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You