Comedian Brad Williams Comes To The Den Theatre December 1 & 2

The Den Theatre today announced a special appearance by comedian Brad Williams featuring four stand-up performances on Friday December 1 and Saturday December 2, 2023 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. each night on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($22 - $40) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.



Pound for pound, Brad Williams is the funniest comedian in the country right now, and has become one of the most in-demand comedians working today. A California native, Williams started doing stand-up comedy as a teenager and has been touring successfully ever since, routinely selling out shows all over the country and the world.

Williams has parlayed success into a multitude of stand-up television experiences, including The Tonight Show, Dave Attell's Comedy Underground, and Jimmy Kimmel Live. His first one-hour special, Fun Size, was the highest rated special on Showtime, and a year later he followed that up with his second special, Daddy Issues, which was more successful than the first and prompted The New York Times to write “No one is doing it [stand-up comedy] more hilariously than Brad Williams.” His third special in three years was an uproarious one, hosting some of the edgiest comedians in the country from the prestigious Montreal Just For Laughs Festival. Recently, his groundbreaking special on Netflix, The Degenerates, garnered huge ratings and rave reviews.

Also an accomplished actor, Williams has appeared on numerous TV shows and feature films, including FX's Legit, Sam and Cat, Mind of Mencia, Pitboss, a recurring role on the Hulu original show Deadbeat, and memorable roles in a plethora of movies, including Little Evil, produced by Scott Stuber (Ted), as well as the Netflix original Christopher Guest film, Mascots.

In addition to stand-up and acting, Williams has become a dynamic on-air personality as well. His 5 years of podcasting with Adam Ray, with the show About Last Night, was a mainstay on the iTunes charts. Additionally, he is also a regular contributor on KROQ's Kevin and Bean Show in Los Angeles, as well as Adam Carolla's podcast, The Adam Carolla Show.

Williams' ability to make humorous and inspiring observations on disability, relationships, sex, and race are consistently winning over audiences and proving anyone can overcome their shortcomings. His live performances are always high energy and frequently feature full standing ovations from those in attendance, which prompted the late Robin Williams to call him “Prozac with a head.”

Performance schedule:Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m.Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets: $25 regular seating ($22 obstructed view); $40 front row VIP table seating; $36 VIP table seating; $30 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.