Citadel's Theatre for Young Audiences to Present JUNIOR CLAUS in December
This musical about the only son of Santa and Mrs. Claus will be directed by Gregg Dennhardt, with choreography by Brenda Good.
Citadel Theatre Company has announced the cast and crew for its holiday Theatre for Young Audiences season production, the musical JUNIOR CLAUS, by the award-winning writing team of Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond. This musical about the only son of Santa and Mrs. Claus will be directed by Gregg Dennhardt, with choreography by Brenda Good and music direction by Aaron Kaplan. There will be matinees daily at 10 am and 1 pm from December 20-30 (no performances Christmas Day, December 25) at Citadel Theatre, 300 South Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. Citadel Theatre is a resident inside the West Lake Forest High School.
The teenaged Junior, like many others his age, is reluctant to take over the family business. Unsure of himself, Junior puts more faith in his technological inventions than in good old-fashioned Christmas magic, much to the chagrin of his father. But, when a sudden drop in Christmas spirit renders Santa incapable of making the great ride, Junior must take the reins. Meanwhile, a scheming, miserly elf takes advantage of Santa's absence as he plots to turn the workshop into a for-profit enterprise. Together with his overly cheery elf best friend, a gregarious penguin and a host of colorful characters, Junior must learn the true meaning of Christmas in time to save the day.
Dennhardt's cast includes Ben Ballmer (Junior), Bill Chamberlain (Santa), Elizabeth Bushell (Chipper), Joe Bushell (Grumpo), Katy Crow (Mrs. Claus), Ashley Veltman (Pengy), Kylie Sullivan (Dasher), Asha Dale Hopman (Taylor), Mariana Millan (Brunhilde), Jadyn Marder (Elf 1), Archer Geye (Elf 2), and Millie Pickett (Elf 3).
The production team includes Jeff Award winner Eric Luchen (Set Design), Victoria Jablonski (Costume Design), Samuel Stephen (Lighting Design), Mary Baca (Sound Design), Patrick McGuire (Properties Design), Jason Clark (Master Carpenter), Alex Trinh (Sound Board Operator) and Ellen Phelps (Production Manager).
* Indicates member, Actors Equity Association.
Tickets for JUNIOR CLAUS are now on sale at www.citadeltheatre.org or by phone at 847-735-8554, ext. 1.
