Cirque Du Soleil Returns To Moline For First Time In Over 10 Years With CRYSTAL

Cirque du Soleil plots its return to Moline with CRYSTAL – a one-of-a-kind production that brings the circus arts to the ice and has toured to over 135 cities in countries around the globe. CRYSTAL will make its Moline debut at Vibrant Arena at The Mark (1201 River Drive, Moline) from February 13 to 16, 2025.

With seven jaw-dropping traditional circus acts all thrillingly adapted for Cirque du Soleil’s first foray into a brand new creative territory – the ice – CRYSTAL takes audiences on an unforgettable journey into the vivid and whimsical world of imagination.

Since 2017, CRYSTAL has dazzled more than 1.9 million people in over 135 cities worldwide, blending the art of skating with adrenaline-inducing acrobatics and aerial feats.

CRYSTAL pushes the boundaries of possibility within the circus arts. The show highlights Cirque du Soleil’s creativity in a new way and encourages audiences to find the magic of the everyday. Every time audiences watch, there is something new to see and experience. Cirque du Soleil is thrilled to bring CRYSTAL to Moline this winter.

Created by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, CRYSTAL takes audiences on an exhilarating journey of self-discovery full of whimsy and wonder. Feel your adrenaline soar as you dive into a world of playful imagination with the show’s protagonist, Crystal, as she learns to see things differently and become whom she was always destined to be herself.

Using larger than life visual projections on ice (a Cirque du Soleil first) and a soundtrack that seamlessly blends popular music with the Signature Sound of Cirque du Soleil, CRYSTAL transports audiences on an unforgettable visual and auditory experience full of magic and wonder.

The show is suitable for all ages. Tickets for CRYSTAL are available for purchase online at www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.

