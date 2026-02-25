Enrico Colantoni and Teri Hatcher to Star in FAULT at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chicago Shakespeare Theater will present Fault, a new addition to the 2025/2026 season starring film and television star Enrico Colantoni (English Teacher, Galaxy Quest, Veronica Mars) and Golden Globe winner Teri Hatcher (Desperate Housewives), and directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Jason Alexander, who returns to Chicago Shakespeare Theater after 2024's smash-hit Judgment Day. The cast also features Jack Ball (Broadway's The Book of Mormon, Falsettos, Dunsinane).

Written by Scooter Pietsch, Fault is a wickedly dark comedy, full of blistering humor and searing revelations. All's fair in love and marital warfare as Lucy and Jerry Green go head-to-head after 30 years of marriage in a late-night tangle of lies, ambition, and betrayal. Fault makes the case that being honest with ourselves might just be the trickiest game we play in life and love… but whose fault is that anyways? This world-premiere production runs April 18-May 24, 2026 in The Yard.

Fault replaces the previously announced spring production of Ain't Misbehavin', which has been postponed to a later date.

Joining Alexander on the creative team is Scenic Designer Paul Tate dePoo III (The Great Gatsby, Spamalot, The Cottage on Broadway), Costume Designer Mara Blumenfeld (Metamorphoses on Broadway, King Charles III, Sunday in the Park with George, As You Like It, and many more at CST), Lighting Designer Greg Hofmann (Cats, Frozen, Billy Elliot at Paramount Theater, Nell Gwynn, Love's Labor's Lost, Road Show at CST), and Sound Designer Ray Nardelli (Lookingglass Alice at Lookingglass Theatre Company and Off-Broadway, Shakespeare in Love, Sense and Sensibility, The Tempest and more at CST.