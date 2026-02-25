Sammy Obeid, Adam Conover, Michael Longfellow, and More Set for The Den Theatre April 2026 Comedy Lineup

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Den Theatre has announced its April 2026 comedy lineup at its Wicker Park stages, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. The month features a mix of stand-up headliners, special tapings, touring shows, and book tour events. Tickets are now on sale.

Highlights include Sammy Obeid (April 3–4, 6), Mohanad Elshieky (April 10), Sugar Sammy (April 11), Young Black & Funny (April 16), Adam Conover: Special Taping (April 18), Sarper Güven (April 19), Emma Grede (April 21), Michael Longfellow (April 24–25), Tinder Live with Lane Moore (April 26), and Dewayne Perkins (April 30).

Obeid, known for hosting Netflix’s 100 Humans, will perform five shows across three nights. Elshieky, who has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Conan, performs April 10. Sugar Sammy, who has performed internationally and serves as a judge on France’s La France a un Incroyable Talent, takes the stage April 11.

Young Black & Funny, produced by Jasmine Burton and Benny Nwokebia, will feature stand-up from emerging comics on April 16. Conover will tape a special on April 18 following his work on Adam Ruins Everything and Netflix’s The G Word. Güven, who gained attention on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, will perform three shows April 19.

Entrepreneur Emma Grede will appear April 21 as part of her Start With Yourself book tour. Saturday Night Live cast member Michael Longfellow will perform April 24–25. Tinder Live with Lane Moore returns April 26 with its interactive dating-app-onstage format. The month closes with Dewayne Perkins’ How Being Black And Gay Made Me Better Than You! on April 30.

Sammy Obeid

Friday, April 3, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 4, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Monday, April 6, 2026 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: $31 – $75

Sammy Obeid is a Lebanese-Palestinian American comedian who previously hosted Netflix’s 100 Humans and has appeared on Last Comic Standing, America’s Got Talent, and Conan. He is known for performing comedy 1,001 consecutive nights.

Mohanad Elshieky

Friday, April 10, 2026 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 – $40

Mohanad Elshieky is a Libyan-born comedian based in New York who has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, and Comedy Central. He has written for television and podcasts including Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!.

Sugar Sammy

Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25 – $55

Sugar Sammy has performed more than 2,300 shows in 32 countries and currently serves as a judge on France’s La France a un Incroyable Talent. His work spans cultural and political themes with audience interaction central to his performances.

Young Black & Funny

Thursday, April 16, 2026 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 – $40

Produced by Jasmine Burton and Benny Nwokebia, this showcase features stand-up performances from emerging comedians performing nationally and internationally.

Adam Conover: Special Taping

Saturday, April 18, 2026 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25

Adam Conover is the creator and host of Adam Ruins Everything and Netflix’s The G Word. He also appears regularly as a stand-up comedian across the country.

Sarper Güven

Sunday, April 19, 2026 at 2:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $30 – $55

Sarper Güven first gained attention on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé and has since transitioned into stand-up comedy, performing extended sets focused on relationships and cultural observations.

Emma Grede: Start With Yourself Book Tour

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 – $70

Emma Grede is the co-founder and CEO of Good American and a founding partner of SKIMS. Her appearance is part of her Start With Yourself book tour.

Michael Longfellow

Friday, April 24, 2026 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 25, 2026 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $22 – $40

Michael Longfellow is a cast member on Saturday Night Live and has previously appeared at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival and on Conan.

Tinder Live With Lane Moore

Sunday, April 26, 2026 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 – $50

Lane Moore brings her interactive comedy show to The Den Theatre, projecting dating profiles on screen while the audience participates in the live swiping experience.

Dewayne Perkins: How Being Black And Gay Made Me Better Than You!

Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $22 – $40

Dewayne Perkins is a writer, producer, actor, and stand-up comedian whose credits include The Blackening, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Apple TV+’s The Studio.