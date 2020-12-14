Circa '21 Remains Closed, But Hopeful For the Future

Circa '21 in Rock Island has been closed since March, with all of their holiday shows rescheduled for next year, Quad Cities reports. However, the theater's director remains hopeful that they will return soon.

"Arts are really the backbone of every local economy and we certainly feel that's the case here," said Brett Hitchcock, Circa '21 director of audience development. "We certainly feel that people need a 2-hour escape and they're ready for that escape when it's safe to go back out. I mean we hear from people all the time that they can't wait until we get back open again."

The theater currently has shows scheduled for next year, but there is no revenue coming in at the moment.

"It's very difficult you know to hear stories and know that what traditionally has been a very good time of year for our entire staff because there's lots of hours and lots of shifts you know because we're so busy you know we're closed and everyone's on unemployment and that's a difficult pill to swallow for our staff," he said.

In the meantime, Circa '21 is selling gift cards and season passes. More information can be found on their website.

