Chicago's One of a Kind Holiday Show Returns for 20th Anniversary Event

Just in time for the holiday shopping season in the era of shipping delays and backordered everything, the One of a Kind Holiday Show and Sale Chicago has announced the official return of its iconic holiday shopping event to be held at theMart, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, from Thursday, December 2 through Sunday, December 5. Celebrating its 20th iteration, the One of a Kind Holiday Show will bring together 400 talented artists, artisans and makers from across North America to offer the best in everything from fine art to handmade goods, gourmet cafes, bar areas and live entertainment and activities for all to enjoy. Shoppers should plan to save the date as tickets to the holiday show will soon become available online for $10 a day or $15 for a 2-day pass at oneofakindshowchicago.com. A portion of all ticket sales will benefit the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

"What an honor it is to bring the show to life safely again, just in time to celebrate 20 years of tradition," said Lisa Simonian, VP of Marketing, Consumer Shows at theMart. "We are so proud to have become a favorite annual memory for so many attendees over the years. We can't wait to reunite our incredibly talented independent artists and makers with our devoted and supportive attendees."

A truly unique experience, shoppers will have the opportunity to browse goods spanning a variety of media including fine art, ceramics, mixed media, fashion, furniture, fiber art, jewelry, gourmet goods, pet products, photography, accessories, bath and body, children's products, holiday and home goods. Exhibiting artists will be on-site throughout the run of the show to engage with attendees, sharing their inspirations and behind-the-scenes insights along the way. The show will also feature the fan-favorite "Emerging Artists Market," highlighting several new up and coming makers. In addition to this section, the holiday show will welcome 50 new faces to create unmatched variety at the event.

One of a Kind Show organizers will have measures and protocols in place to meet all city, state and CDC Covid guidelines, as well as to help provide a comfortable experience at the show. Daily attendance will be managed and Covid screening will be required for all show participants. For guests, proof of Covid vaccination or negative Covid test within 72 hours will be required to attend the show.

The One of a Kind Holiday Show will be open on the 7th floor of theMart, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza from Thursday December 2 - Sunday, December 5. Show hours will be: Thursday-Friday, 11 am - 8pm, Saturday 10am-7pm and Sunday 10 am-5pm. Tickets will soon be available for purchase for $10 per day or $15 for a 2-day pass online. Children 12 and under are free. For more information, please visit www.oneofakindshowchicago.com.